MakeADent contest invites people to throw light on changemakers & also win prizes worth INR 17 lakhs!

A small action to change the society for better can go a long way. It has the potential to not just change lives but also to arouse emotions and inspire millions of people. It has the power to move and also the power to turn into a movement. From feeding stray animals to teaching the underprivileged, no effort goes unnoticed. And now, these acts of change will also be rewarded!

Advertisement

After a massive success in 2021, Happydent is back with the ‘Make A Dent’ contest, in association with News18! The campaign—focused on spreading the message of positivity—will be a citizen journalism contest. Beginning 29th December 2022, this two-month long contest will invite people across the country to share stories of people who have made a difference in the society. The entries can be submitted in image/video format HERE and Instagram. A panel of judges will go through each of these entries and the 10 best submissions will WIN cash prizes up to ₹17 lakhs*.

Last year, Make a Dent received over 2600 video ad entries from across the country with people throwing light of a Happydent smile on a range of civic issues such as – littering, use of phones/cigarettes at petrol pumps, taboos against menstruation, amongst others. The esteemed jury led by Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia, CEO and COO of McCann Worldgroup India and Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India evaluated the entries after several rounds of deliberations. The winners of the contest received a cash prize of INR 1 lakh each.

This year, cash prizes totaling to INR 17 lakhs* are up for grabs! So, if you know of someone who is changing the world for the better, here’s your chance to throw light on that story and share it with the world.

Advertisement

Mentioned below are the terms & conditions to participate in the contest. You can also visit the microsite to read the dos and don’ts before sending in your entries.

Terms & Conditions:

Advertisement

You can submit your entries in video or image format.

Upload your entry as a story/post on Instagram using the #MakeADent and tag @CNNNews18 and @happydentind. You can also upload your entry directly on our microsite HERE.

Here are some pointers for those submitting videos:

If you are uploading your entries on the campaign microsite, you will have to add a short Happydent slate either at the beginning or at the end of your video. The slate template will be available for download on the microsite and can be easily integrated into your video.

Users submitting their entries via Instagram will have to use the campaign Instagram filter . The filter can be used for the first few seconds, after which the user can switch to their normal (filter of their choice) mode. Do not forget to mention the contest hashtag and tag @CNNNews18 and @happydentind.

Advertisement

Before you submit your entries, do visit the microsite for all the FAQs, Rules and Dos & Don’ts to increase your chances of winning the cash prize.

A few pointers beforehand:

Advertisement

Users submitting images need not use any filters

All entries submitted on Instagram should include the mandatory hashtags and tag the accounts mentioned

The duration of the video should not be more than 5-7 minutes.

10 winners will be selected from the shortlisted entries.

*The 1st three winners will receive cash prizes worth INR 5 lakhs, INR 3 lakhs, and INR 2 lakhs respectively.

The remaining 7 winners will receive a cash prize of INR 1 lakh each.

Ready to make the world a better place?

Let’s begin!

Dikha battissi & bana daal video achhi si!

This is a promoted post.

Read all the Latest News here