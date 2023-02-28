India has one of the highest rates of diabetes prevalence in Southeast Asia. As reported in the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas 10th edition, India has nearly 74.2 million people aged 20-79 years old who are living with diabetes. According to studies conducted by the IDF, over 1 in 2 (51.2%) adults living with diabetes in Southeast Asia are undiagnosed. In fact, in India alone, nearly 53.1 percent of people with diabetes remain unaware of their diabetes status. It is important to get treatment early and manage diabetes to reduce the risk of diabetes related complications.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Around Meals

Advertisement

Did you know your blood glucose level changes throughout the day? It can be affected by activity, medication, and food. Some foods can raise your blood glucose more than others, and portion size plays a big part, too. What’s more, diabetes is different for everyone, including the way various foods affect your blood glucose level.

An important tool to understand how your meals impact your blood glucose levels is to practice self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG). SMBG is the process of checking your blood glucose at home at various times of the day, using a blood glucose monitor. A fasting check can let you know if your medication and bedtime snack are keeping your blood glucose levels within your target range overnight. Checking before and 1-2 hours after meals can help you decide on appropriate foods and portion sizes. Always check according to the recommendation of your doctor. It is also important to maintain a daily logbook of your blood glucose level readings with your meals and your activity. Maintaining a logbook can help your healthcare provider decide on the right dosage of medication and recommend the most suitable diet.

Choosing the right blood glucose monitor is important. With an array of glucose monitor brands available in the market, it might be difficult to choose the right brand. Always consult with your healthcare provider and seek advice on choosing a trustworthy blood glucose monitor. A blood glucose monitor connected to a digital logbook may help you and your doctor more easily interpret your readings than a paper logbook.

Advertisement

OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor to help check around meals

Advertisement

LifeScan pioneered portable blood glucose monitoring devices globally by introducing the OneTouch® family of blood glucose monitors in 1987. Today LifeScan is one of the world leaders in blood glucose monitoring with more than 20 million people worldwide using OneTouch® products to help manage their diabetes. Lifescan, with its OneTouch® brand of blood glucose monitors and associated products, is also trusted by diabetologists in India (in a survey conducted in India in 2020 with 150 diabetologists). The OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor provides you with simple 2 step testing to monitor your blood glucose. In addition, the OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor connects to the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app which can help make your blood sugar monitoring more meaningful.

Advertisement

Checking your blood glucose with the OneTouch Verio Flex® blood glucose monitor is easy with a simple 2-step process. Just insert the OneTouch Verio® test strip into the meter and apply blood to either edge of the test strip. Your results will appear in 5 seconds. The OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor uses ColorSure™ technology to instantly show if blood glucose readings are in or out of range, to help make it easier for you to recognize when to take action. Current numerical result and healthcare professional recommendations should be considered in treatment decisions.

Advertisement

Many people are reluctant to try self-monitoring of blood glucose because of the fear of pain when obtaining the sample from a fingerstick. The OneTouch Delica® Plus lancing device offers virtually pain-free blood sampling. This lancing device uses fine (30G) lancets with a silicone coating for smooth gliding into the skin. The OneTouch Delica® Plus lancing device has been designed with Precision Guidance Technology which reduces vibrations to provide more precise and smoother lancing (approximately 52% better vibration control compared to OneTouch® Delica® system). It also has 13 depth setting choices for better customization.

Accuracy in blood glucose monitoring with the OneTouch Verio Flex® Glucose Meter

One of the most critical aspects of self-monitoring of blood glucose is the accuracy of the readings. Accurate results help you know your glucose values and adjust your diet and exercise to reach your glucose target ranges. SMBG data may also assist clinicians in adjusting medications. The OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor meets international standards of EN ISO 15197:2015 assuring its accuracy and reliability. The OneTouch Verio® test strip design uses precious metals, gold and palladium to give you accurate results. SmartScan Technology on the OneTouch Verio Flex® Test Strip actively scans each sample 500 times correcting for common interferences to provide an accurate result.

Make your blood glucose reading more meaningful with the OneTouch Reveal® Mobile App

It is important to maintain a daily logbook of your blood glucose readings as well as maintain a food diary to understand the impacts of food intake and portion sizes. Manually recording and analyzing results in a paper logbook may get cumbersome. The OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor, along with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app, makes it easier to identify patterns than using a paper logbook or scrolling through your current meter memory. The OneTouch Reveal® Mobile App syncs data seamlessly from your OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor directly to your smartphone. ColorSure™ technology on the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app transforms data into quick visual snapshots that connect your blood glucose with food, insulin and activity. Blood glucose readings on the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app can be tagged as “before meal" or “after meal". In addition, you can add your insulin doses, carb intake or physical activity. The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app also allows you to share your blood glucose reports with your doctor, friends and family.

The OneTouch Reveal® mobile app has been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide**. It is available as a free download to compatible iOS and Android™ smartphones and tablets.

To watch a demo of the OneTouch Verio Flex Meter visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egz-c7HGm_Q

To get started with the OneTouch Reveal Mobile App visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcGTDyeQ2Jo

Please consult with your healthcare professional before purchasing a blood glucose monitor.

For more information or to purchase the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter click the link below

https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/99D3F585-5C88-4BAB-BAED-2758E0672CB8?channel=News-Article-VF

**Data on file

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here