MSI best laptops of 2023

A new year dawns, and with it, hopefully, a much-needed computing upgrade! Offering you the best opportunity to do so is MSI’s comprehensive catalogue of gaming, productivity, and content creator’s laptops.

Whether you’re a student, a hardcore gamer, or a regular office goer, MSI has a laptop for you. I’m here to help you choose the right one. Here are my recommendations…

The best gaming laptops

Best of the best

Let’s start with the very best. If money’s no object, picking up the MSI Raider GE77 is a no-brainer. This veritable beast of a machine is packing better hardware than most PCs, and thanks to its bulk — it is a heavy machine — this desktop replacement can keep that hardware cool and performant.

For Rs 4 lakhs, you’re getting an Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32 GB of RAM, and 2 TB of storage. The best part is the display, which happens to be a 120 Hz 4K panel with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Given its specs, this machine isn’t just a gaming machine, its display and hardware make it a great choice for creative professionals who need serious hardware for their work. This includes, but isn’t limited to streaming, 3D rendering, and 8k video editing.

No-compromise gaming

If you don’t want to compromise on performance but want something less bulky, I’d recommend the MSI Vector GP76. At Rs 1.86 lakhs, it’s under half the price of the GE77, but no less capable for gaming. The device is packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and this is paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage. Better yet, you’re getting a blisteringly fast 17.3" 360 Hz FHD display that’s perfect for competitive multiplayer gaming!

A cheaper, no-compromise alternative would be the Leopard GP66 11UE604IN, which also comes with a 15.6" 240 Hz display and an RTX 3060 for 1.2 lakh.

Livestreamers and content creators

For the more creatively inclined, go for the MSI Pulse GL66.

It costs Rs 1.26 lakh and offers a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with an RTX 3060. More importantly, it comes with a 15.6", 165 Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 gamut support. Creators could also opt for the Crosshair 15 UGZ1021IN if they need a more powerful GPU, or the Leopard GP66 11UG693IN if they want to save some cash.

Best value

The best bang-for-your-buck option is the MSI Katana GF66 12UE1001IN. At 85k, it offers both a 12th Gen CPU — the Intel Core i5-12450H — as well as a mid-range RTX GPU — the RTX 3060. This is of course paired with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, as well as a fast, 15.6" FHD 144 Hz display. If you need more cores for streaming or creative work, you can also spend 1.05 lakh and pick up the 1002IN variant that comes with an i7-12650H, or go all the way to 1.1 lakh for the Crosshair 15 B12UEZ 897IN for a faster 240 Hz display for games like Counter Strike and Valorant.

If you’re looking for large-screen gaming under a lakh, the MSI Katana GF76 11UE 485IN is your best bet. Retailing at 93K during the sale, this laptop will get you a 17.3" FHD display, an Intel Core i7-11800H, and an RTX 3060.

Best budget options

The best entry-level gaming laptop on sale right now is the MSI Bravo 15. At 50k, it’s packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and RX 5500M GPU, and comes with a 144 Hz, 15.6" FHD display. With 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage, it’s a great package for a student or first-time gamer.

If you’d like to livestream your gameplay, I’d recommend upping your budget slightly to 60k so you can get the MSI Thin GF63 867IN. This gets you an RTX 3050 GPU, which, thanks to its RT cores, supports Nvidia’s Broadcast suite of noise-cancelling and background removal tools. These will be very handy when streaming.

Productivity laptops

There are several options here. The MSI Modern 14 and 15 are both great allrounders featuring slick design and slim bodies, enough power for study and work, and very reasonable prices that range from 43k to 53k. The base model Modern 14 should be good for most people, and opt for the 15" model if you want more screen real-estate for working on large excel file and the like.

MSI is also offering the Summit E16 Flip in this category. At Rs 1.4 lakh, it is more expensive, but you’re getting a lot more laptop for the price. The screen is an even larger 16" panel that flips around, has a higher QHD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, not to mention 100% DCI-P3 support. You also get touch input and stylus support. The Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3050 GPU are also great to have, especially if you need to work in creative apps like Adobe Photoshop and the like.

Laptops for content creators

MSI is offering 4 models designed specifically for content creators, with the Creator Z16 leading the charge. At Rs 1.64 lakh, the Z16 is the one to get if you need a powerful, portable machine with a high-resolution display and touch input.

Among the M16 variants, I’d recommend the Creator M16 A12UD-633IN. At just under 1.1 lakhs, it represents excellent value as it still offers the same 16" QHD panel as the rest of the M16 line, and its i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3050 Ti GPU are plenty powerful for creative work.

Conclusion

If you’re buying a laptop in 2023, MSI’s vast catalogue is a great place to start. There’s something for everyone, and at every budget at that. Hopefully, this buying guide has helped you make an easier decision.

