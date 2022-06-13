NEC builds 2300 km long submarine cable connecting Andamans and Nicobar Islands to Chennai

Additionally, being an island territory, the region was also prone to floods and natural disasters. With no alternate medium to establish connectivity, it was also challenging for the authorities to facilitate emergency operations efficiently. Therefore, a need to build a robust telecom infrastructure, connecting even the remotest of the locations on the islands was felt, and the Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) submarine optical fibre cable project started taking shape.

The ambitious goal to thread the islands to the mainland through a high-speed optical fiber cable network started in 2018. Fibre optic cables are one of the most cost-effective transmission modes and offer improved compatibility, robustness, and efficiency to the system. Under the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) initiative, BSNL awarded NEC India to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine communication system that connected A&N islands to Chennai. The project included building a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island, and Rangat. The total cable length extended to approximately 2,300km and carries 400 Gb/s optical waves in the S1 segment, connecting Chennai to Port Blair and 200 Gbps in the rest of the segments.