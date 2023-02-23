With this industry first initiative, Pernod Ricard India is setting the sustainability benchmark for the industry to follow.

For those of us who live in India, climate change is a lived reality. We’ve seen temperatures rise and the weather has changed noticeably in our lifetime, even if we’re only in our 20s. And we aren’t alone. The world over, we’re seeing the impacts of a warming planet - from atmospheric rivers that are flooding California to unprecedented heatwaves in Europe to wildfires in Australia.

In the same vein, we are also witnessing landmark changes in our lands and water. Mumbai’s Deonar landfill fire was so big that it was visible from space. Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill, a 65 meter high hill of garbage, caught fire in March last year, filling Delhi with smoke laden with PM 2.5 and nitrous oxide. A noxious mix that has real health consequences, as does the noxious smell for residents nearby. This was Ghazipur’s fifth fire, just last year.

Landfills, particularly those that are filled to beyond capacity, create several problems for the environment. Noxious fumes aside, they have the potential to contaminate groundwater supplies, and serve as breeding grounds for harmful insects and bacteria. As we continue to overfill our landfills, fires will continue to occur, and will become harder and harder to control. Moreover, these landfill sites constantly seep methane into the atmosphere, making our global warming problem worse.

India’s waste problem is one that will need collective action - we need our businesses to do their part too. Which is why Pernod Ricard India’s commitment to eliminate 100% permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023 couldn’t come at a better time.

This commitment is part of a larger initiative: #OneForOurPlanet targets three key areas: Pernod Ricard India will reduce their carbon footprint by reducing 7310 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, help reduce deforestation by saving 2.5 lakh trees and reducing waste-to-landfill by 18745 tons.

That’s not all. 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025. Pernod Ricard India is investing in technology that helps maximize reuse of glass bottles while maintaining the quality we associate with the brand. The ambition is to use 40% recycled glass content by 2025. With these programs, the company expects to reduce its overall carbon footprint by a whopping 50% by 2030 alone. Beyond its program to reduce landfill waste, Pernod Ricard India is also engaged in water stewardship initiatives through a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recharge framework.

The #OneForOurPlanet initiative is part of Pernod Ricard’s Global 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap: ‘Good Times from a Good Place. The four pillars of its roadmap, which include Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting, address all aspects of its business with clear objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Moreover, the company is taking concrete steps to ensure adoption of this major environment and industry-first initiative by sensitizing and educating its customers and consumers, thereby steering them towards a conscious consumption movement. In a series of pivotal conversations, Network18 and Pernod Ricard India are bringing together the best known changemakers in the fields of conservation of land and water, as well as waste reduction and recycling/upcycling.

Hosted by Anand Narasimhan, senior anchor at CNN-News18, and internationally-acclaimed actor, entrepreneur, youth icon and champion for the cause of sustainability, Katrina Kaif (who will also serve as the face of the campaign), these conversations will cover all several aspects of the global and Indian narrative on sustainability. Each of these panel discussions will bring conservationists and environmental activists together with representatives from industry, to spark debates that promise to illuminate not only different points of view, but also highlight solutions that can be achieved in the short, middle and long term.

Guests include environmental luminaries like Rajendra Singh (also known as the Waterman of India), Sonam Wangchuk (education reformist, engineer, innovator and changemaker), Pradeep Sangwan (Healing Himalayas Foundation), Anshu Pragyan Das (conservationist and Divisional Forest Officer, Odisha), Sangay Lama (conservationist, Tsomgo Lake, Sikkim), Jadav Payeng (often known as the Forest Man of India) and many others.

However, the campaign doesn’t stop there. The challenges posed to our world today need action from all quarters. Individual action counts. It doesn’t need to be heroic, and it doesn’t need to be a grand gesture. Small, everyday actions, done by each of us, have the potential to snowball into huge effects. Which is why Pernod Ricard India urges each of us to join the fight for our planet by taking the #OneForOurPlanet pledge.

This is our opportunity to make a tangible difference to the world around us. We are not small, when we have numbers on our side. And when we have powerful allies who are as committed to change as we are, what’s going to stop us?

Do your part by joining in the conversation here, and by taking the pledge. It’s time.

#OneForOurPlanet

This is a Partnered Post.

