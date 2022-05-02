OnePlus 10R promises a no-compromise gaming experience thanks to a powerful new SoC and massive cooling system

When it comes to gaming and smartphones, two things matter: cooling, and ergonomics. Raw performance is important, but isn’t much use without adequate cooling. By the same token, you will not be gaming for long on a phone that’s uncomfortable to game on for long periods.

OnePlus, with the recently launched 10R, claims to have addressed both issues while also delivering on raw performance. Win-win? It sure sounds like it. But first, let’s see how these issues have been addressed.

The largest cooling system that OnePlus has ever used

The OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. This beast of a chip comprises an 8-core CPU clocked at up to 2.85 GHz, an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, an imagiq 780 ISP, a new APU 580 chip for AI, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. In total, OnePlus says this chip offers 11% more CPU power, 20% more GPU power, and an 80% faster AI engine than the previous chip. The overall system is also 25% more power efficient, so battery life is also not hit.

That’s a lot of powerful hardware and all of it requires an efficient cooling system. Essentially, if the chip runs hot, it’ll slow down — a process called thermal throttling — to protect the life of the chip and prevent the phone’s exterior from getting too hot to hold.

To prevent this from happening, OnePlus says it’s using the largest, most advanced cooling system it has ever used. This vapour chamber covers an area of 4,100 square mm, with a total effective cooling area in excess of 35,000 square mm! This vapour chamber is apparently made from a new generation of graphene and graphite. They’re calling this a 3D passive cooling system.

Performance upgrades

Alongside this, OnePlus is using a system called HyperBoost Gaming Engine to tweak performance on the fly. Part of this system is a feature called General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabiliser (FS) that is designed to improve the tier of your game.

GPA FS uses monitoring tools and AI to balance CPU and GPU resources in real-time, ensuring that any unexpected frame-drops happen gradually so as to not interfere with your gaming experience.

Another update is to the wireless system. An array of six antennas ensure seamless connectivity no matter how you hold the phone, and there’s an updated system that ensures less interference when using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi simultaneously.

Then there’s the display. This 6.7-inch screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate, but more importantly, a blisteringly quick 1000 Hz touch response. Couple that with a colour-accurate P3 panel that is HDR10+ certified, and you’re virtually guaranteed a bright, colour-accurate, blur-free gaming experience.

Lastly, there’s battery life. What can be more frustrating than a battery that drains just when you’re about to land that final headshot, or waiting for your phone to charge while desperate to hurry off for that road-trip with your friends?

Addressing these needs is OnePlus’ blazing-fast SUPERVOOC charging system. Available in two flavours — 80W with 5,000 mAh battery and 150 W with 4,500 mAh battery — the 10R promises exceptional battery life and ridiculous charging speeds. The ‘slower’ 80 W charger will take the 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in about 30 min, but the 150 W version will give you 30% charge in 3 minutes, and a full charge in a mere 17 minutes. That’s barely enough time for a quick shower.

Design tweaks

For long gaming sessions, you need a phone that’s comfortable to hold. The 10R opts for simpler, flatter edges that not only look elegant, but aid in grip as well. The phone is also very thin at just 8.17 mm, and at 186g, very light for its class of device.

This can reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions. In addition to this, the rear glass has a nano-texture finish that adds some welcome friction while also staving off fingerprints.

The OnePlus 10R is going on sale on 4 May at prices starting at Rs 38,999. The phone will be available in Sierra Black and Forest Green.

