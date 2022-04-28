OnePlus 10R’s impressive 150W SUPERVOOC charging will give you 100% charge in just 17 min while keeping your battery safe

No matter how you look at it, the OnePlus 10R is set to be a very impressive piece of kit. Launching today at 7 PM, the phone introduces the industry’s leading 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology which is the primary area where the OnePlus 10R 5G differentiates itself from other devices at a similar price point. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 8100 MAX 5G SoC, customized especially for the OnePlus 10R.

More impressive, though, are the chargers that OnePlus intends to bundle with the phone. At launch, the phone is expected to ship with two chargers: A tamer 80 W SUPERVOOC charger to go with a 5,000 mAh battery, and a magnificent 150 W SUPERVOOC charger to go with a 4,500 mAh battery.

What does all this charging power get you? 1-70% in 10 minutes, 1-100% in a blistering 17 minutes, and if you’ve opted for the 80W version: 1-100% in 32 minutes!

That’s impressive, but is there a catch?

This is indeed seriously impressive, but the one question at the top of our minds is how these charging speeds will affect battery life. We’re used to seeing battery capacity dropping to 80% within a year of use with regular fast chargers (20-30 W). With 150W, are we to expect mere months of use?

OnePlus suggests that the battery will last far longer than most smartphone batteries, despite using 80W and 150W chargers. By their estimates, the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition phone will retain 80% of its capacity after 1600 charge cycles. Even for heavy users who manage to drain a 4,500 mAh battery in a day, this translates to over 4 years of excellent battery life.

In the latest forum post, OnePlus explains that this impressive performance is courtesy of several key technologies. For one thing, the Endurance Edition of the phone has a Dual Charge Pump that charges the OnePlus 10R’s battery at 75 W each (totaling 150 W). This helps to reduce heat emissions and improves battery life and charging rate. Alongside this, there are several smart features like a Smart Battery Health Algorithm (SBHA) and Battery Healing Technology, part of something called the Battery Health Engine, that will work with various sensors to extend and preserve the lifespan of the battery.

For example, the Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current to make sure the battery is operating within the given specification. OnePlus also says that electrodes are continuously repaired during charging cycles, reducing wear and tear over time.

Interestingly, there’s also a ‘VFC trickle charging optimisation algorithm’ that apparently improves the charging efficiency in the final stages of charging (from 90-100%). This range is where a lot of the damage to a battery happens, but the optimization algorithm reduces power draw to improve charging efficiency and reduce heat. It also anticipates when you’re going to unplug your phone and ensures you have 100% when you need it rather than keeping the phone on standby at 100% for a long time.

What about safety features?

Coupled with these algorithms are a host of safety features designed to keep temperatures in check and the battery from getting damaged. 13 sensors keep track of temperatures at various points in the chassis. The feedback from these sensors helps optimise the charging algorithm.

More importantly, you need to use the right charging cables to ensure that the phone charges safely. Not all cables can handle 80 W and 150 W of charging power, and the wrong cable can be a fire hazard. OnePlus gets around this by encrypting the cables and allowing the phone to charge at the full 80 W or 150 W speed. OnePlus says that other charging cables can be used, but that if they’re not the right cables, the phone will charge at a lower, safer rate.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds at their ‘More Power to You’ event at 7 pm tonight. You can catch the launch event life right here!

