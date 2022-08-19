OnePlus 10T 5G: With Snapdragon power paired with 16GB RAM and 150W SUPERVOOC, this is one powerhouse of a smartphone

Extracting the most performance out of a smartphone isn’t as simple as slapping a high-performance SoC into a chassis. You need to account for heat, as well as to eliminate bottlenecks on the RAM and storage side of things. Of course, all that power is useless without the right software to take advantage of that power to begin with.

The OnePlus 10T 5G, a phone that OnePlus says offers a “holistic performance upgrade", incorporates all of the above, and then some. Let’s break down the phone’s best features.

A powerhouse SoC

First up, specs. A flagship phone requires a flagship SoC, which is exactly what the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is. This flagship chip has a 3.2 GHz CPU that is 30% more efficient than the previous design, features a 10% faster GPU that also happens to be 30% more efficient, and includes a powerful x65 5G modem that’s capable of 10 Gbps cellular speeds.

Paired with that powerhouse chip is up to 16 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 2-lane storage. This vast amount of RAM and high-speed storage ensures that the SoC is getting fed with all the data it needs to work at full speed. With that much RAM, 35 apps or more can just remain on standby without putting any strain on the system, ensuring your most frequently used apps are available on demand.

An advanced vapour chamber cooling system

To keep that SoC cool and your system and games running buttery smooth, the OnePlus 10T 5G incorporates the largest, most advanced ‘cryo-velocity’ vapour chamber cooling system that OnePlus has ever used. Featuring 8 dissipation channels, high-efficiency 3D graphite, and copper foil, this vapour chamber will keep you phone in its optimal thermal range regardless of load.

A massive, fast-charging battery

If you’re worried about this much power being a battery drain, don’t be. OnePlus has tossed in a large, 4,800 mAh dual-cell battery in there, and it charges via the blisteringly quick 150 W SUPERVOOC standard. That’s effectively 1-100% charge — 26 hrs of use — in a mere 19 minutes.

An array of temperature sensors keep close tabs on the battery, and a battery health engine monitors its state and performance. Together with the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, the phone will work to keep the battery performing optimally for years on end. Electrodes are continually repaired, and charging is precisely controlled via dual charge pumps and numerous factors. In effect, OnePlus promises that the battery will retain 80% of its capacity over 1,600 charge cycles (4 yrs of daily charging).

With up to 16 GB of RAM and 150 W charging to go with a flagship Snapdragon SoC and a 120 Hz screen, the OnePlus 10T 5G truly is one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy today.

The OnePlus 10T 5G with 16 GB of RAM can be had for Rs 55,999 online and offline, not including a whole host of discounts depending on how you choose to buy the phone.

