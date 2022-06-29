OnePlus Nord 2T 5G arriving soon with 80W SUPERVOOC and powerful new SoC: Here’s what to expect!

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of a very important smartphone: the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The Nord 2T, which will succeed the popular Nord 2, has some massive shoes to fill. See, the Nord 2 is one of the most popular phones under selling for under 30k today, and the phone has received accolades for its value and the prowess of its camera. The Nord 2T, which will be arriving nearly a year after the Nord 2, needs to deliver on a lot of fronts.

Refining a winning formula

As with previous phones in the Nord line-up, OnePlus appears to be sticking to the same winning formula of borrowing flagship features from its flagship smartphones and packing them into a more pocket-friendly package.

The upgrades this year are substantial. First, your charger’s going from 65W to 80W SuperVooc (borrowed from the OnePlus 10 Pro) with the promise of a day’s charge in 15 min. Second, you’re getting the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which brings with it not just improvements in performance and efficiency, but a bunch of enhanced AI features (which we saw on the OnePlus 10R) that will improve the performance of the already excellent 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor. Thanks to the new chip, OnePlus is promising improved HDR and low-light performance.

Additionally, the Dimensity 1300 SoC supports a bunch of gaming-centric optimisations, including better support for low-latency audio and faster displays. Support for staggered OIS, 4K HDR recording, HDR10+ playback and more are included of course.

Lastly, the phone will be launching with OxygenOS 12.1, which brings with it features like faster app loading, a better gaming mode, and a host of other enhancements and quality-of-life improvements. The screen size and overall design are expected to be largely similar to that of the previous model.

If this is how OnePlus chooses to “make the signature OnePlus experience more accessible", we’re all for it!

How do I get my hands on one?

OnePlus says that the phone is arriving in July and that it should be available on Amazon and in OnePlus’ online and retail stores. There’s no word on price yet.

