Pecha Kucha: Understanding The Evolution of Design – Then and Now

Pecha Kucha, an annual event hosted by Kohler India, recently celebrated its tenth anniversary at Opa Kipos, Worli, in Mumbai. It drew some of the biggest names in the architecture and design industry. In 2013, Kohler launched its first Pecha Kucha as an initiative to provide a platform for some of the best architects to share their thoughts on various design-related topics like “Wanderlust"(creativity inspired by travel), “Eves" (even to uneven), etc. The event takes place annually in India’s major cities, bringing together architects and designers for stimulating discourses. The 20-second-per-slide Japanese Pecha Kucha presentation style served as inspiration for this format.

This year’s discussion topic, “Design- Then & Now," was chosen to reflect on the development of design over time. It’s safe to say that no single design fad has ever stood the test of time without undergoing some revision, reimagining, or renewal before making a comeback to its roots.

Hosted by Rini Simon Khanna, the event highlighted the creative sharing of ideas, thoughts, holiday pictures, etc., in the 2020 format.

Mr Vishal Chadha, MD at Kohler- K&B India and South Asia, kickstarted the evening. He said, “The question deciding design styles then and now is based on two questions determining thought-needed answering. One, what is then? Second, what is design? Design, for me, is an optimisation problem. Given the possible constraints, how do you solve a consumer need in the best possible manner?

Talking about new age design based on the industries like food, telecom, e-commerce, etc., he said, “In almost 149 years, Kohler has also optimised its designs to fulfil evolving consumer needs and keep pace with the latest materials and technology."

He further shared three examples best to describe design evolution via a presentation. “To meet consumer needs, design always sets the pace- it has then, it always will, " he added.

In his presentation, Qutub Mandviwala, Principal Architect at MQA, said, “What better to talk about design- then and now than Stonehenge? We have all studied and learned from the base of the design. Next would be the Pyramids of Giza, one of the strongest forms of design and architecture today. Inspired from there, we also see the Louvre, evolution, and modern expression of the same pyramid in reverse. Finally, the caves at Ajanta and Ellora are the best expressions of chisel architecture." He also related houses with courtyards and interactive commercial spaces, where such squares form atriums.

Next, Kavita Talib, Principal Architect at STAPL, started her presentation by talking about the need for a mindful now as it paves a foundation for future generations and how we become the referrals of the past. “It’s like the design to constantly reinvent itself. So it is only pertinent that the next generation will question - was it worth the price or the price, higher or better, stronger and taller, wired or wireless, maximalist or minimalist, over-engineered or sustainable?" she further added.

Moving on, Behzad Kharas, Principal Architect at BNK Group, started his presentation by sharing his love for cars and how design symbolises his aspiration. He said, “Design can be inspirational and aspirational simultaneously. So today, we have the privilege to watch a movie and say cheers in a bar 30,000 ft in the air".

The design can upgrade our senses- in this case, the sensation of touch, citing an example of a switch he used in his childhood to the ones they use in projects today. So it has upgraded the trend while maintaining the same functionality."

Next, Mr Gaurav Premchandani, Principal Architect at JOI Design, shared his hospitality design journey and the evolution of hotel design. He said, “In 2000, my design philosophy revolved around my passion for hotels. Hotels are like mini towns and need the perfect balance of coordination and multiple disciplines. Today, with luxury design taking over, hotels are you-centric."

Last but not least, Amber Dar Wagh, Principal Architect at Dar & Wagh, shared her thoughts on design as an influence or confluence. She said, “Looking at the constants of design to hold on to the things that matter at a time when everything solid melts into air, the first design constant is identity and then imbibing and exploring this through our authorship."

The idea of design has evolved in all aspects of life, not only in architecture. Numerous outside influences have influenced design developments, and some recent ones have forced us to reconsider the design and how it must develop sustainably in the future. Our fiduciary duty is to provide designs that influence the “Now" while also leaving the future generation with a significant “Then."

While you gear up for the next set of dialogues taking place in Delhi and Bengaluru, you can watch the entire Mumbai dialogue here!

This is a Partnered Post.

