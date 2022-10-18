Power up your Diwali with Dell’s range of feature-packed gaming and productivity laptops

Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for a sibling who’s heading to college, or just want something to level up your gaming and creativity, Dell has some fantastic laptops on sale this Diwali.

From powerhouse gaming laptops to fashionable ultrabooks that pack a real punch, Dell’s range of devices cater to all types, making for a unique, personalised computing experience this Diwali. In other words, a true #ApnaWalaFestival!

Alienware m15 R7: A gaming beast

Why is it a beast? Well, what else would you call Dell’s most powerful 15-inch gaming laptop to date? It’s packing a 14-core Intel Core i7-12700H, supports Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics chips, comes with at least 16 GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM, not to mention display options that include a 165 Hz FHD and a 240 Hz QHD panel for buttery smooth visuals in your favourite games!

But that’s not all. What makes the R7 special is its new ‘Alienware Cryo-tech’ cooling system. With a new, specialised, and extremely efficient thermal interface material, new design, and updated fans, this Alienware machine boats of 1.3x more airflow and an 87% improvement in internal airflow obstruction to deliver class-leading cooling performance in a gaming laptop that’s slim and light enough to be carried in one hand.

It’s temperature that’s the bane of all gaming laptops, after all, but this new cooling system allows the GPU to boost to a 150 W TGP, and sustain it, for long gaming sessions. The laptop can also download specific performance profiles for your games to maximise performance on a case-by-case basis.

It’s not just the laptop that can sustain long gaming sessions, however. The R7 also incorporates ComfortView Plus tech in the display to reduce the intensity of blue light while preserving colour accuracy, lowering eyestrain. Coupled with that 165 Hz refresh rate, you’ll be unstoppable.

If you’re prepping for those late-night Warzone 2 sessions with your buddies, this is the device you need to maintain your competitive edge.

This Diwali, the Alienware m15 R7 can be had for as low as Rs 1,69,990. In addition, there’s a 10% cashback/Rs 6,000 off offer on net banking transactions. Alternatively, you could also pick up an Alienware headset worth Rs 7,999 to complete your kit. T&C apply

Dell G15 5511: Value-for-money gaming

For someone looking to just start out on their gaming journey, or as a gift to a favoured sibling, we’d recommend the Dell G15. While it boasts of a humbler spec sheet on the low end: an Intel Core i5-12500H paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 and 8 GB of DDR5 RAM, it’s no less capable than the more expensive R7.

The i5 and 3050 combo are a great place to start if you’re a beginner because the GPU supports all the features that modern-day games demand. This includes support for ray-tracing, AI-powered noise cancelling and background removal on the off chance that you have aspirations of becoming a livestreamer, and Nvenc support for transcoding video when gaming.

The G15’s thermal design allows for a 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP, allowing both to stretch their legs during extended gaming session. The large thermal headroom should also allow the GPU to stay a step ahead of the competition.

As with the Alienware R7, the Dell G15 supports Alienware Command Centre and can download performance profiles for your games.

The laptop is currently on sale at just Rs 70,990. You could also get Rs 1,250 off via credit card payments or opt for a 6-month no-cost EMI plan. T&C apply

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320: Powerhouse Ultrabook

If you’re a power user who doesn’t care much for gaming, look no further than the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320.

This slick and stylish chassis gracefully hides what could very well be one of the most powerful laptop CPUs in this class of device, the Intel Core i7-1260P. Oh, and you’re experiencing all of this power via a 13.4", 500-nit, UHD display. Premium? The XPS 13 Plus redefines that word.

There’s a lot here that stands out. For one thing, that 28 W CPU is unusual in a device this slim, and nearly twice as powerful as the one in the older XPS 13. Strong single-threaded performance from the 1260P CPU makes it perfect for creative professionals working in apps like Photoshop and Lightroom, and it’s great for everyday work as well.

Oh, and the keyboard has some nifty little features for creators. Gone is the regular function row and in its place, you find a Capacitive Touch Function Row that quickly and easily switches between multimedia and Fn roles. The zero-lattice keyboard is exceptional as well and is said to be one of the most comfortable ones you can find in a 13-inch laptop. Lastly, there’s the Seamless Glass trackpad which uses force pad haptics to emulate a traditional touchpad while giving you all the strength and benefits of a pure glass one.

The CPUs incredible multi-threaded performance, of course comes into use when you’re editing video or working in demanding 3D modelling applications like Blender and CAD programs. And speaking of video, support for QuickSync Video means that your exports from Premiere Pro and the like will be quick.

Maintaining that peak performance is a larger cooling system keeps the device running cool. A larger fan means that the device remains relatively quiet when doing so, keeping things virtually silent when you’re working. Coupled with hyper-efficient e-cores, this silent device will also give you all-day battery life.

As an ultra-light, ultra-fashionable portable for creative professionals, this XPS 13 Plus can’t be beat.

The XPS 13 Plus can be had for Rs 1,79,490. Additional offers include 10% cashback, a stylish Da Milano bag worth Rs 11,499, or Rs 6,000 off when paying via UPI. T&C apply

Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1): Infinitely flexible

Lastly, we come to the infinitely flexible all-rounder that is the Inspiron 7620. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge and stylus support, making it a great tool for doodling and portable entertainment. And that versatile screen, it isn’t just any old display, it’s a UHD+ touch-sensitive OLED with incredible contrast and 400 nits of brightness.

Powering the device is the same Intel Core i7-1260P that comes in the XPS 13, offering similar levels of performance for both students and creative professionals alike. The touch-sensitive screen is just the proverbial icing on the cake for digital artists, and will be the primary reason for purchasing the device.

The Inspiron 16 is also one of the few laptops out there that offers a high-resolution 1080p webcam, ensuring that you look right when you’re video conferencing.

The Dell Inspiron 16 7620 is available for Rs 1,24,990 this Diwali. If you pay via credit card, you can opt for either a flat Rs 2,500 off or go for a 6-month no-cost EMI option. T&C apply.

