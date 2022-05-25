Progress achieved by the medical and technical sectors together

From the conditions where thousands of lives are lost due to inadequate medical facilities or minor illnesses to identifying the critical medical problems at the right time and to the level of effective healing with the slightest discomfort to the patient, both medical and technical sectors have moved forward. It is a pleasure to say that this journey will continue.

Today, Critical surgeries and treatment for chronic diseases facilities are available in the medical field without discomfort. Dr. Kumar has informed a few of them; Dr. Reddy provided some details about the cancer epidemic for centuries. We present them to you in this article.

Reduction of discomfort by ‘Minimal Access Surgery’

Minimal access surgery is a procedure that can be performed without making large incisions in the body and without having to open the body parts completely. This surgery on the abdomen is called laparoscopic surgery, and Chest surgery is called thoracic surgery. Advanced equipment such as laparoscopy is used in this procedure. A more advanced approach is robotic surgery. High definition cameras, monitors, and other advanced equipment are used in this robotic surgery.

Due to this development, even major surgeries can be performed with a small incision. The patient has less pain, less bleeding, and shorter hospital stays. It is commonly used in gynecological cancers such as gastrointestinal, colorectal, abdominal as well as carcinoma endometrium, carcinoma cervix. With the availability of modern equipment, the complications in surgeries are reduced. The patient can go home quickly, making it easier to resume everyday life.

Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy

Previously sentinel lymph node biopsy is used in breast cancer and skin cancers. But now, it is also used in gynecological, oral cavity, stomach and colon cancers. Onew upon a time, radioisotope scans were used. It was very costly and exposed the patient to high levels of radiation. Now by insertion of Indo Sign Green Dye (ICG dye) with a guided camera, lymphatic tracking and lymph nodes are detected. This is called an immunofluorescence test. Its use is further expanded in colorectal cancer; for anesthesia, the flap is used to determine vascularity in reconstructive surgeries. The radioisotope scan takes at least two to three hours, but the sensory lymph node sensitivity can also be detected in just five minutes.

An intravascular device that contributes to chronic medication

People with cancer often need chemotherapy during this time. We call them First Line Therapy, Second Line Therapy, Third Line Therapy. If someone is cured of cancer and reversed again, we do second-line therapy, and some people have to do long term targeted therapies. IV nerves of the hand are not found in the case of such patients. In such a case, intravascular device, chemo ports have to be placed. The procedure involves inserting a catheter into major nerves, such as the intra jugular or subclavian. It is close to the heart and forms pockets under the skin. This port can be kept intact for at least three to four years.

These chemo ports facilitate the work of frequent blood transfusions, especially in young children or those with diseases such as leukemia and those who need long-term treatment. These can be properly fitted to the body if they are set and kept intact for two to three years; they Can be kept and healed as well. This will reduce the discomfort to the patient so that there is no pain.

Such innovations give some mental stability to those suffering from health problems and prevent minor side effects from occurring in them.

Cancer in India

According to statistics, about fifty thousand children in India have cancer. In children, the most common cancers are leukemia or blood cancer, lymphoma cancer, brain cancer, neuroblastoma, kidney cancer, and cyst cancer. Forty to fifty percent of acute lymphoblastic leukemia is seen in them, and The following most common type of cancer is lymphoma leukemia. All of these are cancers that can get cured completely.

Thirty-five to forty-five percent of cancers in adults come from various causes. Lifestyle factors such as excessive tobacco use, alcoholism, certain types of infections, being overweight, and bad habits like gutka can lead to cancer. However, it is difficult to say what causes cancer in children. The most common cancers in adults are screening procedures for breast cancer, cervical cancer or cervical cancer , and colon cancer. These screening techniques are used to diagnose cancer in people who have no symptoms and look healthy.

The thing to worry about is that young children do not have access to these screening procedures. However, cancer in children can be cured even if it is detected in the advanced stages. But adults can not tolerate medication due to high blood pressure, diabetes and other medical problems. Children can tolerate, and the drug does not harm them. So it is possible to eradicate cancer in them and make them healthy citizens.

Dr. Kumar, as well as Dr. Reddy said these are very hopeful things and things that remind us of the precautions we need to take. Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavanthu

This article has been written by Studio 18 on behalf of Manipal Hospitals.

