SmartCare Hydroloc- The one stop interior waterproofing solution.

Lounging on the couch & suddenly a minuscule water-laden paint crust falls on your head, infuriating right! Cause well, who wants such haps while chilling, Heavens No! It is no secret that even the slightest tear-down can rupture the stupendous interior of your abode. Home maintenance is considered prime & the shield of walls that guard your home needs you to guard them too. With the superior quality of waterproofing, paints and maintenance, the cover of your walls yet falls out. Are we missing something?

The walls of our houses are exposed to rain, humidity, and moisture along with a myriad of other extreme weather conditions. Issues like water seeping, draining and dampness are collateral damage which loosen the binding of our home interiors. Damp walls in fact, grow mould that contribute to deterioration of wall strength. Falling ceilings, uprooting paint crusts, fragile walls are just an add on to stressful dissatisfaction. While monsoon may be a great time to relish the rains and travel, but the season turns sinful for the walls. Is waterproofing the answer to this?

Waterproofing as a technique has been efficiently used by generations to protect the houses form seeping of water. But all the prevalent methods use chemicals which needs you to break down plaster. Repeating that regularly over the years is synonymous to inviting tedious hassle and repetition of the process. But, do we have a way out & can we avoid this regular See-saw? Well Asian Paint’s ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’ is your answer.

The grandeur of its efficiency is so much so that its launch event has already marked the beginning of its glory. Two super successful champions, Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu, joined hands to celebrate the debut of our very own, third superstar champion - ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’ recently. These conquerors unanimously and unambiguously agreed to the upswing of another powerful hero “Smart Care Hydroloc".

Watch SmartCare Hydroloc film from Asian Paints featuring Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu here

On asking why this product is their ace, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd. said, “Through intense research and interactions with our customers, we found that waterproofing one’s walls is a big hassle involving breakage as well, one that not everyone may be willing to undertake to fix the problem entirely. To bridge that gap we created an interior waterproofing specialist product that is user friendly and supremely effective. Given the revolutionary nature of the champion product we are extremely happy to announce the association of Ranbir Kapoor and PV Sindhu for this product. We are elated they teamed up to launch our champion interior waterproofing offering- Smartcare Hydroloc." Mr. Syngle spoke words of wisdom. Waterproofing walls is undoubtedly the need of the hour.

Just like the slyest of the predators hunt while their prey is asleep, maintenance issues can attack you too. Make sure you don’t let your walls betray you. Don’t assume no leaks as a sign of healthy walls, ascertain that your one-stop waterproof solution is right in place. Just like sunscreen is to the skin, SmartCare Hydroloc is a product you will need even if you think you don’t. Waterproofing your home is extremely crucial to protect it and its residents and when this quintessential solution comes with such less hassle and a guarantee of results, what are you waiting for? As Asian Paints continues to ameliorate with its phenomenal innovations helping millions of people worldwide, ensure you make the right choice! Worry not, because with Asian Paints, the choice is always right.

This is a Partnered Post.

