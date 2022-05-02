Style Tips To Decorate Your Home Inspired By Asian Paints ColourNext 2022 Trends

We all look for inspiration to style our homes in order to make them look stunning, inviting and trendy at the same time. So why not take inspiration from India’s home décor giant – Asian Paints’ latest ColourNext Trend Forecast?

Every year, Asian Paints rolls out a colour and décor trends forecast that makes unique revelations in context to the Indian subcontinent’s design atmosphere. The one of its kind comprehensive research-based initiative predicts which colours, materials, textures and finishes will influence the subcontinent’s interiors every year.

The ColourNext Trend Forecast 2022 is all about embracing the new and translating that into décor spaces. It unlocks a different reality through acceptance, empathy, confidence, community and support.

If you are looking to spruce up your space, read on to find out the colour and trend selections that will dominate the year 2022. Take inspiration from these trends and create styles to update and freshen up your spaces in hues that reflect the zeitgeist of their time.

Translate Colour of The Year- ‘Transcendent Pink’ Into Your Space

2022 brings in tingling energy to start afresh. And Transcendent Pink (Shade code - Clematis Pink N, K048) is a colour that encourages us to believe, arise and create anew. It is a combination of blue and red, colours that are known for having a mature transitional quality. The result is a greyish purple contemporary offbeat colour palette that places the future ahead in a new light. It is complemented by a perspective that resonates today. The colour celebrates a liberal world that helps you break free from the invisible shackles that bind you.

The colour is designed to give a soothing, relaxing and comforting feeling which is more inviting and boasts a positive and peaceful environment.

Style Tips: This unique shade creates a statement in any room. All you have to do is play with light coloured architecture and décor. A shade like Clematis Pink can act as a calm backdrop to abundantly mystifying spaces. Use motifs and symbols in the background to evoke emotion and to add intrigue. You could add soft surfaces, curved forms and monolithic pieces to make the space feel warm.

Product Recommendation: You can translate this trendy colour into your interiors by switching to ‘Hamburg’ sofa and dining chairs along with ‘Kamalika’ floor lamp, ‘Bijoue’ hand tufted rug and flower-shaped ‘Midori’ pendant lamp or ‘Evett’ wall light.

Four Trends to Inspire Your Home’s Décor

The style and design experts from a range of creative disciplines across architecture, art, interiors, fashion, sociology and more have put together their unique inputs into curating a research-based list of the most promising colours, materials, textures and finishes trends for the year 2022. Take inspiration from these trends to style your home décor this year.

We/Us: Ungendering Spaces

This trend is a step in the journey of rejecting trite stereotypes and breaking established notions of what’s masculine and feminine thus acknowledging choice, individuality and freedom. The colour palette beautifully combines cool colours with fresh undertones which evokes confidence, liberation and adventure. The material palette is made of bold sculptural forms along with soft and sophisticated finishes that look whimsical yet alluring; subtly provocative and surprising.

Style Tips: Introduce this bold and adventurous trend with dark tones on the walls, ceiling and flooring to give the space a mysterious aura. Add velvet floral curtains, striking rug and gilded chest to add extravagance to the space. Layer different patterns (i.e. geometric, intricate, large or floral) to add drama and enhance the disparity of colours. Layer each shade (lighter and bolder tones) to build an element of surprise.

Product Recommendation: Glamorous statement pieces of furniture like ‘Lorenzo’ accent chair and sofa along with Adriana’ marble side table can spruce up your living room. You could also swap out your lights for the ‘Agetha’, ‘Coretta’ or ‘Ciliza’ pendants and tie the room together with the ‘Frida’ hand-tufted rug.

Hope You’re Well: Empathy. Acceptance. Wellbeing.

This trend represents today’s society that has shifted its attitude and focus from ‘wellbeing’ to ‘being well’. Our society has de-stigmatized mental health ailments and has built empathy and acceptance towards people seeking help. The colour palette is thoughtfully designed with mid-tones that represent maturity and our willingness to ‘feel’ our feelings. All the colours have a grey undertone which conveys the complexity and encourages people to accept the fact that it is ok to be not ok and not having perfection is fine. The material palette looks fragmented and ‘perfectly imperfect’ with an interesting backstory linked to each material.

Style Tips: Use earthy tones along with light and airy settings that allow you to unwind. You can go with handcrafted rattan work and repetitive floor patterns that gives a soothing vibe. Use materials like wood, cork or chindi, combined with finishes like metal or stone to offer a rustic character to your decor.

Product Recommendation: Make a tranquil corner in your home by hanging ‘Wystan’ pendant light or placing a ‘Fyrie’ table lamp in a patio or outdoor seating area.

Artify: A Metaverse of Possibilities

This trend captures the sense of freedom with dominant white undertones that are explorative as well as optimistic. It represents the change in the perception and construct of the art world. The material palette highlights a sense of play, illusion, futurism and contrast.

Style Tips: Add lots of light be it natural or artificial to your space. Layer with see-through surfaces like meshes, a semi-open roof and transparent light fixtures to make the décor look exploratory. Balance the look with pastel shades and a soothing wallpaper.

Product Recommendation: Pair Indian design and contemporary style with a beautiful décor piece like the ‘Silk Route’ lamp to liven up your side table. ‘Nebula’ hand-tufted rug could further add a dreamy and elegant quality to your space.

Solo Commerce: The Life of Gig-Entrepreneurs

Inspired by the new work culture and life of gig entrepreneurs, this trend highlights the growing career aspirations and a robust digital ecosystem that allows collaborative work to happen seamlessly. The unconventional ensemble of colour palettes including soft tones of yellow, baby pink and green represent the self-motivated zeal of solopreneurs. The mature and energetic palette sparks confidence, perseverance and freedom. Keeping in mind the transition to a less temporary home-office set up, the materials used are versatile, diligent and smart.

Style Tips: Pick comforting yet functional styles to design your entrepreneurial space. A relaxed space with a window opening up to nature makes for a perfect work environment.

Product Recommendation: Multi-functional pieces of furniture and accessories like Imphal’ and cane bookshelf, the ‘Neo Hustler’ floor lamp, and the ‘Imphal’ accent chair go perfectly with the interiors.

Hope these style tips help you design your dream home with a contemporary outlook to go with the changing times.

