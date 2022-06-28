TCL Gaming QLED C635 elevates the gaming and TV-viewing experience

Gone are the days when TV programmes and video games were competing for audience attention. The lines between conventional TV and the gaming universe have started blurring with the advent of smart, connected and futuristic TV technology. A Limelight 2020 survey report had shed light on several interesting facts. It suggests that most people between the ages of 18 to 25 prefer watching gamers play video games online to sitting home and watching a sports telecast. The survey also found that more than 50% of people (gamers) would rather play games than watch TV. Clearly, the wind is blowing in the direction of gamers.

Taking cognisance of this emerging and fast-growing trend, leading TV brands are already trying to engage gaming fans with advanced refresh rates and resolution. They are also introducing game-centric features to eliminate the screen battle between TV programmes and video games. The idea is to cater to the modern-day audience/consumer and provide them with an ideal platform to consume content.

Advertisement

In this context, TCL, Global number 1 Android smart tv brand,2021, has innovated a high-tech device, TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV. It is the perfect device for new-age users who don’t want to spend additional money or time purchasing different gadgets for gaming and entertainment purposes. TCL C635 has a state-of-the-art Game Master, which takes the entire gaming experience to the next level. It is also integrated with Quantum Dot Technology, Wide Colour Gamut, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz DLG, Motion Compensation (MEMC), ONKYO sound system, AiPQ Engine, HDMI 2.1, video call camera and hands-free voice control 2.0.

Needless to say, TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV is another robust and dynamic addition to TCL’s long list of super-amazing and next-generation product portfolios. Here’s a brief analysation of its incredible technology and elegant design:

Taking gaming experience forward in leaps and bounds

Unlike most TV innovations that only emphasise on great TV-viewing experience in terms of TV shows and movies, the TCL C635 elevates both content consumption and gaming experience to another level. Integrated with Game Master Technology that seamlessly incorporates display and audio technology in such a way that it provides a smoother game streaming experience to the users. In addition, it comes with a 120Hz DLG function that takes the refresh rate to the next level by scanning two rows of pixels simultaneously, making the entire gaming experience up a notch.

If you are a gaming enthusiast, then bring TCL C635 home and experience an incredible gaming experience even with the most action-packed sequences with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled audiovisuals. Go beyond small-screen video consoles or mobile games and experience the big-screen gaming experience with TCL C635.

Advertisement

The visuals take the TV-viewing experience to another level

The combination of Quantum Dot LED, 4K resolution, Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, TCL C635 offers a magnificent visual experience. It is perfect for those who want to have a cinematic experience in the comfort of their home at a much more affordable price. Together, these technologies bring a visual treat to the consumers, making the entire TV-viewing experience infinitely more immersive and enjoyable.

Advertisement

The Wide Colour Gamut feature in TCL C635 brings a realistic picture contrast with a smoother edge, elevating the entire viewing experience. Similarly, Dolby Vision adjusts the picture on a frame-by-frame basis, resulting in more precise colour accuracy. In addition, the HDR 10+ technology element optimises the 4K resolution of the video by using ultra tone-mapping, reflecting every sequence with natural brightness, colour saturation and contrast.

Advertisement

It is also ideal for playing high-definition games, watching action-packed movies and the fastest sports telecast, like cricket.

The audio that makes the TV-viewing experience lifelike

TCL C635 brings forth an audio system that fills the room and the viewer’s heart, making even the tiny rustling of leaves sound more prominent and engaging. The device enhances the TV-viewing experience a hundredfold. Integrated with technologies like Dolby Atmos and the ONKYO sound system, the TCL C635 brings an audio experience that captivates viewers’ minds and hearts completely.

Advertisement

Audio plays a pivotal role in creating the ambience around the relevant video. For instance, a horror movie will not be as frightening and thrilling if one watches it without sound. Similarly, a sports telecast won’t be as exciting without the commentary. But consumers don’t have to worry about missing even a single audio note with TCL C635. This latest TCL device oozes perfection and leads to an audio experience that will multiply the TV-viewing experience.

Other technologies that are adding oomph

TCL C635 also comes with Video call Camera through Google Duo,. The Google Duo features enable consumers to efficiently connect with family for an informal chat or with colleagues for professional interaction within a few taps. Similarly, OK Google features advanced hands-free control for viewers to command other Google-synced IOT enable devices like smart curtains, smart lights etc. without needing to pause the TV show or movie they are watching.

Lastly, Google TV, the pandora box of millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms, assists users in finding the perfect content to watch with friends, family or a solo watch.

The design that complements the technology

A powerful amalgamation of Bezel-Less and metallic, the TCL C635 is perfectly designed for modern households. This incredible device is nothing short of a world-class art piece that is aesthetically designed to fit every space perfectly. The ultra-thin body of the C635 is so natural, casual and yet high-end that it can effortlessly elevate the ambience of your home without taking up too much space. The device essentially defines advanced TV technology, marrying elegance and sophistication to the core.

To Sum Up…

TCL’s latest TV innovation, the TCL C635, is a device visionaries dreamt of some two decades ago. This advanced, enthralling, high-octane, and unique TV innovation brings superior TV-viewing experiences to consumers’ fingertips without charging them a huge chunk. TCL believes in offering state-of-the-art machinery at highly competitive prices so that everyone can benefit from the marvellous offerings of unique TV technology.

After all, why should premium quality be subjected to class barriers?

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.