The ChangeMakers - Season 3 debuts on News18 & Firstpost

Mother Teresa once stated, “None of us, including me, ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great Love and Together we can do something wonderful"

There was never a better time to truly understand the meaning of those lines. It is ordinary people, doing extraordinary things that make for a great story and even greater impact. The ChangeMakers - Season 3 talks about these very extraordinary initiatives taken by people and organisations who took it upon themselves to drive the much needed cause, that is to make our society a better place.

For the unfamiliar - The Changemakers is a first of its kind documentary series that celebrates the impactful initiatives undertaken by businesses, NGOs and Governments as part of their CSR/SOCIAL /UN SDG initiatives. The series has till date covered over 80 Inspiring stories of social change across sectors like education, healthcare, skill development, community development, environment, gender equality and disability. From large organizations like HDFC Bank, TVS Motors, Genpact, Tata Power, Pepsico, IBM, Finolex, Verizon to NGOs like Gram Vikas, Muskaan Dreams, Dream a Dream, Global Parli and even foundations like Edelgive, Magicbus, Hinduja, Sehgal Foundation, Quest Alliance, etc all have been a part of this exclusive series.

This year, The ChangeMakers in its 3rd outing is being showcased on the digital platforms of India’s leading News Network - News18 (digital platform of CNN News18) and First Post. This strategic move to digital platforms was not only due to the immense digital shift/ change in viewership patterns that the world has seen post-Covid, but also to reach a much larger audience of over 50 MN viewers - which is a massive jump of over 10X viewers over the preceding seasons. The underlying credo remains the same - create an impact through the series in changing the world, one story at a time - but in a larger way than before.

So far, this season has had some very interesting stories including, Smile Train’s initiative to provide life saving and 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care to every child in need. SNEHA’s mission to empower women and children in marginalised slum communities and offer preventive and promotional health services so that they can stay healthy and safe. Youth4jobs Foundation being a key system changer by providing people with disabilities and low education levels living in India with a window of opportunity to become assets to their families instead of liabilities. SOS Children’s Villages of India’s quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive development of children without parental care or at risk of losing it. UNDP’s WASEP initiative- a skill enhancement project for women artisans created to empower women in rural India to eradicate poverty while reducing inequality. Cisco Agri Challenge, an initiative of The Nudge in partnership with CISCO and the Office of the PSA, the Government of India that works to improve the profitability of small-scale farmers. Going forward this season would also bring to the limelight other Intel, Godrej Properties, Anudip Foundation, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Care hospitals, L&T Infotech, Birlasoft, ABMSS, AIPL, Wateraid, WISH Foundation, and many others.

“At Sattva, we work with every kind of stakeholder in the impact ecosystem - be it a non-profit working at grassroots level, a large global foundation, or a corporate looking at impact through CSR and sustainability practices. We believe that every story of impact matters and inspires others. ‘The Changemakers’ has provided a unique platform for amplifying these stories and we are delighted to be their partners in this journey. The team behind the series is great at putting these stories together, something that many impact-driven organisations struggle to do. The stories captured on video become a great asset for these organisations, through which they can present their work and preserve their legacy." said Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, CEO, Sattva Consulting, who are the Knowledge Partners of this series.

“The series will continue with its legacy of telling impactful stories of social change to more and more people not only with the hope of empowering lives and creating a sustainable future for all but also to reach out to those who can take this baton of change to people who may be in need of it and also those who may have the power to take it further" said Manish Chhetri, Director, The Catalysts-the organisation that helped conceive the series and you can clearly see their sincerity that beautifully reflects in every episode. The thoughtfully crafted series is bound to inspire organizations to do their bit for the society and it doesn’t really take much to begin, all you need is the zeal to make an effort and the rest will follow.

Season 3 launched in April and will be on till December 2022. If you are also working towards the betterment of the society and wish to participate*, please email info@thechangemakers.org.in.

*Conditions apply.

Episodes of the series can be viewed through the following Links

Season 1 - https://thechangemakers.org.in/season-1/

Season 2 - https://thechangemakers.org.in/season-2/

Season 3 (ongoing) - https://www.news18.com/changemakers-season-3

