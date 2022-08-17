The New Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Hotter and Techy-er

Maruti Suzuki has given the Indian consumer some of their favorite cars: be it the New Age Baleno, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and the brand new, Hot and Techy Brezza. The super successful Brezza changed the SUV landscape in India back in 2016 with it’s stunning good looks and best-in-class features. Today, SUVs contribute 40% to passenger vehicles, and 54% of that belongs to compact SUVs.

The Brezza put Maruti Suzuki on the top of the market leaderboard in the B Segment when it launched in 2016, and has maintained its position for 5 consecutive years. In 2017, it won the coveted Indian Car of the Year award. It subsequently won a whopping 25 awards, and broke all records by achieving 1.1 Lakh sales in just one year. Till date, the car has been purchased by more than 7.5 Lakh happy owners.

In its latest avatar as the Hot and Techy Brezza, the car saw 45,000 pre-launch bookings in just 8 days, with an average of over 4 bookings per minute. If the Metaverse showcase of the Maruti Suzuki Hot and Techy Brezza was anything to go by, the Brezza is set to shake up the market once again.

What makes the Hot and Techy Brezza such a hot ticket? Let’s take a look.

Maruti believes in the joy of mobility.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is conceived, designed and developed in India. It began with extensive market research to understand what the ever evolving Brezza customer wanted. The number of first-time buyers interested in the Brezza went up from 27% in 2016 to 38% in 2021, while the under 35 customers increased from 35% to 44% in the same period.

Maruti Suzuki knew that they needed to appeal to the progressive and modern urban youth, who look beyond exterior styling (48%) for the latest tech features (49%). They wanted the Brezza to bring out the customers’ innate sense of adventure, empowering them to explore their cities in their own adventurous ways.

Enter the Hot and Techy Brezza: the City-Bred SUV.

Intuitive Design

While retaining its iconic design language, the All New Brezza comes with a clean belt line, and an electric sunroof and a shark fin antenna. All of which enhances its style quotient. The geometric fenders give it a rugged and energetic look, complemented by alloy wheels. The Brezza’s presence is further amplified by its lifted up stance, making it look visually bigger, more rugged/commanding, and more sophisticated. The imposing front grille, dual LED projector headlamps, and floating crystal block DRLs give it additional panache.

The interior maintains this flow through a unique asymmetric wraparound silver accentuation which gives the interiors a sleeker and wider look. Interior ambient lighting sets the mood right for driving pleasure while enhanced spaciousness, improved knee space and wider rear seats ensures plush comfort for companions along for the drive.

Unparalleled Performance and Driving Comfort

The Brezza comes equipped with the Advanced K Series Dualjet, Dual-VVT Engine with progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. This not only offers a refined drive experience, but better mileage, and reduced CO2 emissions. The car is also blissfully silent: lower noise, and lower vibrations.

The next generation powertrain is complemented by the new six-speed automatic transmission. This provides optimum performance for the Brezza’s wide range of gear spread. The paddle shift control on the steering wheel is a thoughtful touch that adds to the car’s effortless driving experience.

The Latest and Greatest Features

The HOT in Hot and Techy Brezza stands for High On Technology, and the car lives up to it’s name. The Brezza is the first in its category to introduce a Head-Up Display that shows all relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. Parking is made even easier with the 360 view camera offering multiple views, including a virtual surround view. For the hyper connected consumer, the Brezza boasts an all new 9 inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, with features like Advanced Voice Assistant, vehicle controls, and music powered by ARKAMYS surround sense. NextGen Suzuki connect brings users 40 plus advanced features, including remote operations like vehicle access and remote air conditioning.

For those who treat their cars as their second homes, the Brezza brings a host of convenience features like Qi certified wireless charging dock that supports fast charging, and safety features that protect devices from overheating. The tilt and telescopic steering accommodates drivers of various heights and allow for different driving styles. The new instrument cluster, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, and multiple fast charging USB ports are other thoughtful touches.

The Electric Sunroof is a special touch, much awaited by Maruti Suzuki loyalists.

The car boasts of 20+ safety features, designed to keep the passengers safe and secure. With six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill hold assist, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and a high-speed alert system, Maruti Suzuki is going the extra mile (as always) on safety.

Conclusion

The customer reaction to the Hot and Techy Brezza has been one of delight, proving to Maruti Suzuki that they focused on just the right areas to invest in, in this much-awaited upgrade. Maruti Suzuki delivers on its promise of an exceptional driving experience, great technology, comfort and safety, at an unbelievable price point. As with all Maruti Suzuki offerings, this too, leaves its competition behind.

The All New Brezza will be available in three high contrast dual tone color options along with six single tone colors. For city adventurers looking to paint the town red, that’s eight colors too many!

