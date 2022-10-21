The New Swift S-CNG: The Most Fuel Efficient Premium Hatchback By Maruti Suzuki Yet

Everyone remembers their first car with fondness. Even if it’s old, or noisy, or has a troublesome starter, or refuses to change gears (particularly in stop and go traffic!) or spends more time at the friendly neighborhood garage, than at home. First cars have a tendency to be fraught with problems, because when we’re starting out, our salaries are smaller than our ambitions, and afford us only the tiniest of luxuries.

For generations now, Maruti Suzuki has been the family car of choice. With the launch of the Swift S-CNG models, it is now the car of choice for those who want the performance, fun and convenience of a hatchback, the plush feel of a sedan, and the pocket friendliness of a CNG fitted car. The Swift S-CNG is an invitation to #BeLimitless, at a pocket friendly price!

Limitless thrills come together with green mobility in the Swift S-CNG. It is equipped with Factory-fitted-S-CNG technology that offers reliable performance, advanced safety, and supreme fuel efficiency. The Swift S-CNG Vxi and Zxi variants are attractively priced at just Rs7,77,000 and Rs8,45,000 ex-showroom (Delhi) respectively, and provide a jaw dropping fuel-efficiency of 30.90 km/kg*. What’s more, with its advanced K-series 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the new Swift S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW@6000rpm; 77.49PS@6000rpm, and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm.

This makes the new Swift S-CNG India’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient CNG Premium hatchback**.

The S-CNG Advantage

S-CNG means the car comes with a factory fitted CNG kit. Maruti Suzuki were the first to introduce this technology in India, and over the years, their expertise and experience in this technology has only grown. The Swift’s S-CNG’s intelligent system is engineered directly into the frame during the process of assembly. The results: a driving experience that is designed to deliver the best in performance, safety, durability and convenience.

The car delights with enormous attention to detail: the retuned suspension accommodates the extra weight of the CNG kit, which is reinforced with stainless steel pipes, eliminating all chances of hazards. The Dual Solenoid System only releases gas when the car is in CNG mode and has a micro-switch for safety while filling: basically, you can’t accidentally start your car while at the filling station.

One of the myths of CNG cars is that they don’t perform well when driving in hilly terrain. However, drivers report no discernible difference between the performance of the petrol engine and the CNG, even on the steepest inclines. This is a testament to how carefully the Swift S-CNG has been designed. The Dual ECU with Intelligent Injection System helps maintain the best air and fuel mixture inside the engine based on your driving demands, ensuring that you’re never short on power no matter where you’re driving.

The performance in the city, especially in stop-go conditions is completely effortless, thanks to the automatic fuel changeover switch which shifts the car effortlessly between petrol and CNG as needed. The enhanced braking system ensures an incredibly responsive driving experience, and confidence.

It takes only about 3-6 minutes to fill up a CNG tank, and that’s enough fuel for a day’s drive, even if you’re out on a road trip! In the unlikely event that you run out of gas before finding another gas pump, the automatic fuel changeover switch smoothly switches the car to petrol, without driver input. Moreover, you can easily look up CNG fueling stations on Maruti Suzuki’s CNG Pump Locator.

Built To Last

As with all Maruti Suzuki vehicles, the new Swift S-CNG is built to last. The factory-fitted CNG setup comes with a leak-proof and corrosion-resistant design that has been extensively tested for safety and durability. The durability of components significantly contributes to how safe a car is in the long run. If this is going to be someone’s first car, it needs to be rugged enough to take on the demands of a new (and possibly inexperienced!) driver, for years to come.

Engineered to meet the best manufacturing quality standards, the factory-fitted Swift S-CNG delivers maximum engine durability. Enhanced components like the valve seats in the cylinder head, special cylinder, and the top-notch mounting parts are designed to enhance the lifespan of the engine. The complete electrical system (harness) is so integrated that no tampering or temporary joints are created. As a result, any chances of short-circuits are completely eliminated.

Moreover, these cars meet the upcoming safety regulations, which means that the new Swift S-CNG comes with total peace of mind.

For a young driver looking to balance convenience, cost effectiveness, safety and performance, the Swift S-CNG is an opportunity to truly #BeLimitless!

*As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 ( G) of CMVR 1989

**Claim is subjected to the JATO Dynamics Fuel Efficiency Data

To know more visit the Maruti Suzuki Website.

