The Poker Upswing

A skill-based mind sport that is all decked up to give you a fun time, right at the tip of your fingers!

You guessed it; we are talking about Poker. All credits to the widespread adoption of advancing technology that India today is an emergent market for online gaming. This tremendous evolution has contributed to making India’s RMG (Real Money Gaming) industry grow at a rate of 35-40 % year on year. Protruding through a golden era of fame, Poker’s followers have been extremely progressive. Round table card games evolved into PC games, and now with advanced configuration, Poker is available at the tip of your fingers.

Poker may have fought through some prejudices, perceived as just a play of luck but currently, it is making its way to being one of the ‘future mainstream sports’ in the country. The leading poker operator in the country, PokerBaazi.com, plays a substantial role in demystifying the fact that poker is not just a game of chance, it indeed needs adept alertness but along with being a skill sport, poker is also a fun card game to learn..

Globally, Poker gained hype riding on what eventually became big tournament events. Tournaments like the World Series of Poker garner thousands of players from across the globe in Las Vegas every summer. In the last few years, PokerBaazi has launched several tournaments which have today become synonymous with Poker itself. With a monumental prize pool of INR 5 crore, India’s largest standalone poker tournament, ‘EndBoss’ was held from the 18th to 22nd of May hosted by Pokerbaazi.com with a season even more remarkable than its last. A total of 4928 entries were witnessed out of which Delhi’s Jitendra Gadhwal, aged 26, was crowned as the ‘Endboss’ of this season winning the prize money of INR 1 crore! The 2nd place was secured by Eshan Kapoor, who’s a 28 year old also from Delhi, gaining INR 60,20,000. Fetching an amount of INR 31,35,000, followed the third highest scorer- Bhushan Sohani of Pune.

On the sidelines of the tournament, News18 interacted with Eshan & Bhushan about not only their journey but their take on poker as a sport. Eshan believes, “Poker is definitely a sport of skill set, when it comes to tournaments no luck can make you survive for such long hours". Citing his personal journey with the game, he added,“EndBoss was surely lucrative considering the 5Cr prize pool, but the tournament helped me increase my focus span while making me patient and persistent"

When asked to comment on his victory, Bhushan said, “Finishing in 3rd place in one of the country’s best poker tournaments definitely feels good. Now, I am probably at the best stage in Poker I could ask for - i.e. I am over-rolled, under-skilled & dedicated towards learning the game better- basically obsessed".

Bhushan briefly explained his views on the rise of poker and his love for the National Poker Series, another Poker event, which has set a glorious stage for the sport in India. He quoted, “In the next 5 years, I see myself at a place where poker will be appreciated for being the absolute next-level mind-sport that it is! States have their teams of pros & it is being battled out in various formats at the National level to keep upping the ante". The National Poker Series awarded medals to the top achievers with Maharashtra leading the medal tally in consecutive editions. The series recorded over 96000 entries in its 2022 edition held in March.

Continuing the conversation, the EndBoss runner up Eshan Kapoor gave a dollop of his advice to the players in the pool, “Poker is a game of skillset, and as an aspiring poker player, one should find their own way and not try to copy the top players. Enjoy the journey not the prize." The rewarding career of poker is slowly unfurling its glory amidst the new generation, who are starting to embrace its beauty.

On top of it, online poker has nourished this newfound interest in the youth by super interactive and innovative formats that platforms like PokerBaazi.com brings to its users with the help of its in-house technology team.

In conversation with News18, the winners expressed their happiness towards tournaments such as EndBoss that fuel the fire of passion in poker enthusiasts as well gives a national stage to the budding players. Not only does it provide poker players with the opportunity to dig deeper into the tricks required for a phenomenal game play but also helps in acquiring insight to their own skills while competing with regular professional maestros at the sport.

All in all, poker seems to be climbing up the ladder as the clock ticks-leaving footprints of inspiration among today’s youth as it continues to spark a fresh point of view amidst the public. With its prodigious efforts to turn the cards around by hosting events like EndBoss and National Poker Series, PokerBaazi.com is really changing the map of poker for the future.

This is a Partnered Post.

