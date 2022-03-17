Top 7 Crypto Casinos 2022: Most Trusted Bitcoin Sites

The world of Bitcoin casinos is getting larger by the day. Ever since crypto started to become popular, more and more Bitcoin casinos have been springing up to service the need for online casinos that accept crypto payments. Now, it is possible for users to engage in everything from slot games to poker using the crypto in their wallets.

Here is a list of the best online crypto casinos that allow players to use their coins to place a bet. These casinos accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, and all of them provide a welcome bonus to new players on the website.

1. Bitstarz

Bitstarz has quickly become the go-to crypto casino. This is due to the vast selection of games offered by the casino along with the attention to detail on its online gambling platform.

Bitstarz is not an online casino that particularly excels in a certain area. However, it is the most complete Bitcoin online casino out there, with a focus on making sure that all the players have access to live dealer games.

The next section runs through some of the main features of Bitstarz and how they make it stand out from the rest of the online Bitcoin casinos.

Casino Games on Bitstarz

Bitstarz does a great job at providing players with a large selection of live dealer games and provably fair games. All of the major most popular casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Slots can be found in the casino.

While there are online casinos out there that have a larger selection of games compared to Bitstarz, there are enough variations of each game available on the website that no one would have a problem finding something that they enjoy.

There are also bonus games on the website that can be purchased. While the games do not cost too much, most players will not really need to delve into the bonus games as the standard selection of games is large enough to satisfy the appetite of even the most serious of gamblers.

Bitstarz Bonuses

Pretty much all of the best Bitcoin casinos offer welcome bonuses to their players, and Bitstarz is no different. New players registering on the website can use a bonus code to receive a cash reward that can be used on any game in the casino. The same welcome bonus also awards players with free spins that can be used on select games.

Just like other Bitcoin casino sites, Bitstarz is also continuously running promotions to get players to keep playing. The promotions range from free spins to cash bonuses and can be accessed by anyone who is playing in the casino.

Bitstarz Payment Methods

Bitstarz is an online crypto casino, but it also accepts fiat. This is in line with most crypto casinos, as they want to offer players as many payment methods as possible.

As such, even players that do not want to deposit cryptocurrencies will be able to play on Bitstarz just like traditional online casinos.

All of the major fiat currencies are supported on the platform. When it comes to crypto, Bitstarz supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and a select few other coins that are popular. Overall, players will have no trouble making a deposit in the casino.

However, just remember that bank transfers are not supported at the moment, so fiat deposits require a credit card or another supported payment method.

2. mBit Casino

mBit Casino was one of the first BTC casinos to emerge when cryptocurrency was becoming popular, and it is still one of the most trustworthy bitcoin casino sites out there.

MBit has been around since 2014 and accepts a lot of different payment methods to facilitate its players. The next part goes through some of the major features of the casino and why players may want to consider opening an account here.

Casino Games on mBit Casino

MBit offers over 3000 games for players to try. This includes a large selection of slots, video poker, and live casino games. However, the standout feature of the crypto casino site is the different variations of dice games on offer.

Another area where mBit excels is sports betting. While there are innumerable BTC casinos for gamblers to choose from, it is somewhat difficult to find a crypto sports betting site due to the regulatory requirements that online casinos have to meet in order to open a sportsbook. mBit has a proper gambling license issued in Curacao, something which is quite rare for crypto casinos.

mBit Bonuses

It is possible for users to get a no deposit bonus on mBitCasino.com. While the no deposit bonus isn’t substantial and primarily offers free spins, it is a great way for players to try out the platform.

Of course, players can get a much larger first deposit bonus and take part in further promotions that allow them to receive cash and free spins on the website. MBit always has multiple promotions running that provide reload bonuses that often match the Bitcoin deposits by 100%.

mBit Payment Methods

Like most other crypto casino sites, mBit allows users to deposit and withdraw funds in both crypto and fiat currencies. The number of fiat currencies supported by the casino is small in number, but both USD and the Euro can be used by players to deposit funds.

As for cryptocurrencies, mBit supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and Dogecoin. The welcome bonus can be claimed regardless of the payment method used by the players.

Overall, mBit does not provide as many payment methods as some of the other online casino sites. Still, it is difficult to imagine that players that enjoy Bitcoin games would have trouble depositing funds in the casino. For what it’s worth, it is better to play on a well-known platform rather than an unknown Bitcoin casino site.

3. BC.GAME

BC.GAME is the third Bitcoin casino on the list, and for good reason. A lot of Bitcoin gambling sites tend to avoid referring to themselves as a crypto casino so that they can target a larger player base. BC.GAME, however, makes no attempt to hide the fact that it is designed for crypto enthusiasts.

There are a few areas where BC.GAME particularly stands out from the competition. This makes the casino very popular among crypto gambling enthusiasts. The main area where the online casino excels is in the games that it provides.

Casino Games on BC.GAME

Bitcoin casinos, just like traditional casinos, try to offer as large a number of games as possible BC.GAME does this too but takes a slightly different approach where it also provides users with an original selection of Bitcoin games.

According to Bitcoin casino reviews, BC.GAME’s originals are some of the highest quality games available on a casino. In fact, it is a generally accepted consensus that BC.GAME is the best crypto casino when it comes to the selection of games.

Crypto gambling enthusiasts can also play live casino games, along with the standard selection of provably fair games provided by various different vendors. Another strong area for BC.GAME is the sheer number and quality of its slot games. With over 10000 games on offer, there is something for everyone.

BC.Game Bonuses

Everything from welcome bonuses to deposit bonuses can be claimed on BC.GAME. However, this is one area where BC.Game falls short and is the primary reason why it is not higher on this list.

Simply put, the casino just doesn’t offer enough bonuses as some of the other crypto casinos on this list. The reward that these bonuses provide is also slightly lower relative to the competition.

That said, it is still possible for players to access everything from a cash-based initial deposit bonus to free spins.

BC.Game Payment Methods

When it comes to crypto payment methods, BC.Game has almost every other casino beat. The number of coins supported is too large to list here, but most players that are into crypto gambling will have no trouble depositing or withdrawing coins here.

BC.Game does not accept fiat currency at this time in most jurisdictions. This is not a surprise since as was stated above, the casino has a huge focus on facilitating Bitcoin gambling. There are a few jurisdictions where it is possible for players to deposit fiat (e.g. Brazil), but that is about it.

4. Bspin

Bspin always scores high in reviews by websites that cover Bitcoin gambling. This is with good reason, as it does a fantastic job of combining a large list of provably fair games with high deposit bonuses.

What makes Bspin a great crypto casino? And why should players prefer it over some of the other Bitcoin casinos on this list? The next section addresses these very questions.

Play Casino Games on Bspin

Bspin takes a slightly different approach than most casinos by not focusing on live games. Instead, it offers fun variations of games usually seen in traditional casinos. Most of the players who use Bspin do so because of its unique take on casino games.

Overall, users can do everything from play slot games to take part in huge jackpots. Poker games are also quite popular on Bspin, as the casino offers numerous variations of the game to its players.

Overall, the only reason for players to not try out this online casino would be if they primarily play live dealer games. Otherwise, there are enough games here to whet the appetite of pretty much everyone.

Bspin Bonuses

Bspin may be one of the best crypto casinos when it comes to Bitcoin casino bonuses. There are numerous welcome bonuses that can be claimed all the way to the third deposit made by the players.

Users can also get a cashback on the Bitcoin in their wallet if the price of Bitcoin rises by a certain amount during the week. This is to make sure that users do not have to worry about the volatility of their coins and can keep them in their Bspin wallets.

Lastly, Bspin is a Bitcoin casino that also provides a lot of additional deposit bonuses along with free spins. There is a feature on the website called Backpocket that allows users to earn free spins and coins simply by registering on the platform.

Bspin Payment Methods

Bspin would be a lot higher ranked on the list of best Bitcoin gambling sites if it could sort out the issues with its payment methods. While most gambling sites (including traditional casinos) try to offer at least a few payment methods, only Bitcoin is acceptable on Bspin.

On top of that, withdrawing the Bitcoin can be a painful experience for users. For one, there must be a confirmation from the site once a withdrawal is made before it can be sent to the user’s wallet. This process can take up to two days, and customer support is well-known for not being helpful when it comes to withdrawals.

On top of that, there can also be additional complications due to network congestion, which may lead to longer withdrawal times. The only good thing is that there is no upper limit to how much players can withdraw.

5. Oshi

Oshi is a hidden gem when it comes to Bitcoin casinos. This is because while the company brands itself as a Bitcoin casino, it gives priority to fiat payments over crypto payments. Still, it is one of the best Bitcoin casinos with a large selection of some of the most popular games.

There are several features that make Oshi one of the best Bitcoin casino sites. This section explores everything from the magnitude of the welcome bonus to all the payment methods that players can use.

Casino Games on Oshi

There are over 2500 games on Oshi. The casino does a good job of offering a variety of different genres. There is a separate tab for crypto games that are primarily designed for Bitcoin gamblers.

The casino offers a lot of live tables as well, with multiple variations of each game available for players to try out. The only players that might run into trouble would be those looking to play a dice jackpot game. Otherwise, Oshi has everything covered.

Oshi Bonuses

Oshi provides a lot of bonuses to its players. It is possible for users to regularly get a deposit reward that matches the amount they deposit. On top of that, almost all of the welcome bonuses also come with free spins.

If players use a bonus code, it is also possible for them to get a no deposit bonus that awards them with a small number of free spins.

Players also have access to a daily reload bonus that matches the deposit amount by 20% and allows players to have 30 free spins. However, the only negative point for Oshi when it comes to bonuses is that the upper limits of the bonuses are quite low. For example, the first deposit bonus caps out at 100 Euros, which is extremely low compared to the bonuses provided by other Bitcoin casinos.

Oshi Payment Methods

Oshi may be the best Bitcoin casino when it comes to payment methods. This is because it does a good job of combining numerous crypto-based payment methods with fiat ones.

For cryptocurrencies, it is possible to deposit and withdraw funds in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. For fiat currency, there are many options available that should make it easy for players to deposit funds no matter where they are in the world.

The standout feature when it comes to payment methods is that Oshi offers bank transfers. While this is the norm for traditional casinos, it is not that common to find this option in Bitcoin casinos.

6. Betchain

Betchain has been around since 2013, making it one of the oldest Bitcoin casinos out there. This is evident by the large feature set that is found on this online Bitcoin casino. For example, customer support is one area where Betchain has always been one of the most respected platforms. It is one of the few companies to offer an online chat service.

That said, customer support is not the only area where Betchain excels. It does a very good job of providing a balanced, well-rounded service. In fact, most reviewers believe Betchain to be the best Bitcoin dice game website.

Here is why Betchain should be considered by users as their primary online gambling platform.

Games on Betchain

Betchain is a provably fair casino that provides over 2000 games for its players to try out. While the number of games may appear small in comparison with other casinos on this list, they encompass a wide variety of genres.

As such, Betchain is ideal for players that want to try out a lot of games that are unique. There are live tables, roulette, various types of poker games, and lottery.

The only thing missing from Betchain is sports betting. Despite that, this is a crypto casino whose games are a must-try.

Betchain Bonuses

At any one point in time, Betchain is running between five to ten promotions. There is a no deposit bonus that allows players to get a small number of free spins, and then there is a welcome bonus that lasts for the first three deposits.

The bonuses vary depending on the currency used. However, what crypto enthusiasts will love is that the bonuses are the highest for those that deposit funds using BTC. The first deposit offers the biggest bonus, but it is possible to receive a bonus on almost every deposit that players make (albeit a smaller one).

Betchain Payment Methods

Betchain supports a large number of currencies. The coins supported by the platform are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether. However, one of the standout features of the online casino is that users can deposit money in Euros but play and withdraw those funds in Bitcoin.

On top of that, there are no deposit limits for crypto users. However, there is a limit to how much crypto can be withdrawn in one go, so that is something to keep in mind.

7. Wildtornado

The last Bitcoin casino on this list is Wildtornado. It provides a large selection of crypto casino games and combines this with a decent customer support team. Players that did not like any of the other entries on this list or cannot access them should definitely give Wildtornado a shot.

A number of reasons compel gamblers to want to play betting games on Wildtornado.

Casino Games on Wildtornado

Wildtornado is a Bitcoin casino that is supported by over 20 game providers. This means that it has a lot of games that can be tried by its player base.

Like some of the other casinos on this list, Wildtornado has a section with BTC games that are specifically designed for crypto users. There is also a large selection of games with live dealers, although the quality of these games can be a bit hit or miss.

Wildtornado Bonuses

Wildtornado constantly runs promotions and offers a welcome bonus to new players. However, the amount of the bonus that can be claimed is much smaller on Wildtornado compared to some of its peers. The one area where it is generous is free spins, which can be claimed by players on a weekly basis without having to put in a lot of effort.

Wildtornado also has a VIP program. Avid gamblers can join the program to receive special bonuses and discounts. The higher the VIP level of the user, the larger the amount of cashback they get from their bets. A higher VIP level also rewards users with a lower deposit turnover and Tornado points that can be used when making a bet.

Wildtornado Payment Methods

In total, users can withdraw and deposit their funds in seven different cryptocurrencies. The coins supported are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

There is also support for various fiat-based currencies, and there are a lot of ways for users to both withdraw and deposit them. The platform supports everything from debit and credit cards to Skrill and InstaDebit.

Types of Bonuses on Bitcoin Casinos

Players that have some experience with online casinos will know that most of them tend to offer various bonuses. In total, there are three main types of bonuses offered by the casinos. These are examined in detail below.

Welcome Bonus

This is the most common type of bonus that is offered by cryptocurrency casinos. The main reason for offering this is to convince players to try out the casino.

Welcome bonuses are usually offered in currency, and they could be both fiat or crypto. A Bitcoin casino will usually offer a higher limit on the bonus if the player is depositing crypto.

Welcome bonuses are paid out on the first few deposits. Almost all casinos offer to match or even slightly exceed the first deposit of the player (up to a limit). After that, the bonus on the second and third deposit varies depending on the casino.

Many times, casinos offer a larger bonus on the third payment made by the player. This is done with the intention of making users stay on the platform. All casinos have a dedicated page where they list out the bonuses they offer on the first deposit and all subsequent deposits as well.

While bonuses are a great reason to try out a particular Bitcoin casino, they should not be the main factor in the decision-making of a player.

Instead, players should first make sure that the casino is trustworthy and provides all the games and services they require. Only then should the bonus come into consideration.

Free Spins

Free spins are another type of bonus that is offered by casinos. Free spins are basically free tries on some of the games in the casino (such as slots).

Free spins are often a part of the welcome bonus. However, they are also offered on their own. One of the most common ways through which crypto casinos offer free spins is the no deposit bonus.

The no deposit bonus is a bonus that does not require the player to make a deposit. Instead, all players need to do is to create an account and claim the bonus. Free spins serve as a way of providing a taste of the action to the player.

Apart from this, free spins are also offered by casinos as a way to reward their customers. Some casinos may offer free spins on a weekly basis, while others may bundle it with a deposit bonus.

Reload Bonuses

These bonuses are available to players on a consistent basis. Just as the welcome bonuses serve to get the players to try out the casino, these bonuses are offered with the aim of getting players to continue to use the platform.

Most of the time, the bonus matches the deposit made by the user by a particular percentage. The percentage varies wildly depending on the casino. On top of that, a Bitcoin casino may sometimes hold special events or provide special offers where the deposit is matched by a much larger percentage.

The easiest way for players to keep up with what promotions are on offer is to visit the promotions tab on the casino at least once every few days. Lastly, players should remember to gamble responsibly and not end up depositing an excess amount of money just to claim a bonus.

Online Bitcoin Casino FAQs

Now that all of the major crypto casinos and the bonuses that are offered by them have been examined, focus can be turned to some of the questions that people usually have when it comes to online casinos.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal?

The general answer to this question is yes. Bitcoin casinos are legal. However, there are a few caveats to this.

For one, it is possible that online casinos are not allowed to operate in the country of the player. In that case, casinos of all types are illegal for said player.

Certain casinos are also prohibited from conducting operations in select jurisdictions. While users of those jurisdictions can use a VPN to bypass the restriction, this is not recommended. It could result in legal trouble later down the line.

A quick Google search should usually let a player know if a particular casino is legal for them to play on.

How to Know if a Casino is Trustworthy?

This is a good question and something that is not easy to answer. The easiest answer to the question is that all of the casinos listed above are trustworthy and can be used by players without worry.

Otherwise, the easiest way to check if a casino is legitimate is by checking if it has a gambling license. However, this does not strictly apply to crypto casinos as they tend to often operate without licenses.

As such, the next easiest way for users to make sure that a casino can be trusted is by reading its online reviews. If all or the vast majority of the reviews are positive, then the casino can be trusted.

How Are Bitcoin Casinos Better Than Traditional Casinos?

When it comes to the games on offer, both the average online casino and a Bitcoin casino are almost exactly the same. The games will vary depending on the providers used by the casino, but most large casino sites will provide something that caters to every type of gambler.

That said, there are a few ways crypto casinos are better than traditional ones. The first one is the fact that crypto casinos usually provide higher bonuses.

The second is that crypto casinos usually process transactions much faster. Casinos that make use of fiat currencies can often take up to a week to process transactions. For crypto, it usually only takes a couple of hours.

How to Pick the Best Crypto Casino?

Picking the right crypto casino can be a difficult job. The first thing that players should do is to take a look at the game selection. There is no point in picking a casino if it does not have the games that the player wants to play.

After that, players should look at the reputation of the website and whether or not it has been caught engaging in nefarious activities in the past. Once again, using any of the aforementioned casinos is a safe bet.

Then, players should look at the bonuses to further narrow down their options. Going with the casino that has the right games, is trustworthy, and provides a large number of bonuses will allow players to pick the casino most suitable for them.

Is a Bitcoin Casino Provably Fair?

Pretty much all Bitcoin casinos are provably fair. Or at the very least, they have a selection of games that are provably fair.

For those who are new to gambling, Provably fair games are the ones where it is possible for the player to verify the results of the game as the casino provides the calculations that were used to arrive at the result.

If players only want to play games that are provably fair, they should look for the tab that states that all games are provably fair or look for a tag with the game that would state that it is provably fair.

How to Begin Using a Bitcoin Casino?

Novices may not be aware of how to get started using a Bitcoin casino and if there are certain things they need to be aware of. Here is a small guide on what users need to do in order to begin using an online casino.

Start by heading to the casino website and registering a new account. Casinos that have a mobile app will also usually allow users to register through the app.

Most Bitcoin casino sites do not ask for a lot of information. As such, the registration process is quick and easy to complete. However, users should always try to sign up with a bonus code. The promo code may allow users to be eligible for additional bonuses and in some cases a no deposit bonus.

Once the account has been created, users will need to verify their email. One advantage of using a crypto casino site is that, unlike a standard online casino, it does not ask for a lot of personal information about the user.

Once the account has been confirmed, users will be able to deposit crypto into their casino wallets and claim the welcome bonus. After that, they can begin playing. In some cases, users will be able to play in the casino without having to deposit any funds due to the no deposit bonus.

Are There Additional Ways to Earn Rewards on Casinos?

Most of the free crypto that can be earned by users in a casino has been outlined above. However, certain casinos also offer additional ways for users to earn rewards.

The easiest way to do that is by joining the referral program of the casino. The user can generate a referral code or referral link which they can then share with friends or family.

The user then gets paid for inviting these new users to the casino. The payment is different for each casino and may be offered in different ways. In most cases, casinos offer a percentage of the house edge on the games played by the referrals to the user who invited them.

Certain casinos also provide an affiliate program where users that have access to a large number of followers can invite them to the casino in exchange for higher rewards.

Which Cryptocurrencies Can be Used to Gamble?

Unfortunately, the majority of casinos do not accept a large number of cryptocurrencies. This is because it can be difficult for companies to manage deposits and withdrawals for a large number of coins.

However, most of the major cryptocurrencies that are popular are used in casinos. The most common currencies that are accepted by crypto casino sites are Bitcoin, BCH, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

There are a small number of casinos that accept a large number of cryptocurrencies. However, they are usually smaller in size and many of them cannot be completely trusted.

Lastly, there are some casinos out there that allow users to deposit funds using fiat currency, but make withdrawals in crypto.

These exchanges can be an easy way for gambling enthusiasts to convert their fiat currency into a coin of their choice.

However, it is important to remember that the exchange rates offered by these casinos are not really competitive, and most users will be better off using a proper crypto exchange to convert their funds.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

