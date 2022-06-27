Toyota SHEVs: Comes with DUAL benefits: Higher Fuel Efficiency and Lesser Maintenance

For anyone not living under a metaphorical rock, the awareness that the planet is in peril, and that our choices as consumers got us here, is all around us. As consumers, we are constantly reminded that our choices shape businesses, and even industries. The onus is on us. On the one hand, this is incredibly empowering - the dream of collectively shaping a better world is almost intoxicating. But on a day-to-day basis, it doesn’t feel that way. It feels like enormous pressure.

Take for instance, our choice of vehicles. While EVs are the gold standard, and even emerging economies are making investments in their charging infrastructures, we aren’t there yet; particularly in India. But buying a standard petrol or diesel car feels like a betrayal of our values and hurts the pocket long term thanks to ever increasing fuel prices. On the other hand, most of us live in cities where public infrastructure (or lack of it) makes it impossible to arrive at our destinations with ease and comfort. So, we do need our cars.

It feels like a Catch-22 situation, however, there is a third option that most of us neglect: hybrids.

Hybrids are not new. In fact, the world’s first hybrid car, the iconic Prius, made its debut on the streets of Japan in October of 1997, after 4 years of frantic R&D efforts by the engineers at Toyota Motor Corporation. The vision was laid out in the summer of 1993, by then honorary chairman, Eiji Toyoda. He challenged the company to think about a new vision for cars for the 21st Century: a car that delivered on three pillars - environment, energy and safety; and was ready to face head-on, the issues of energy resources, global warming and air pollution.

At the Conference of the Parties (COP3) conference in December 1997, the Prius was used to taxi participants between venues. The global media was captivated, and the car was lauded as “Just in time for the 21st century". Today, the Prius is in its 4th generation, and delivers a whopping 40.8 kms to the litre. Toyota has sold over 15 million Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs), reducing CO2 emissions by 139 million tonnes worldwide to date. Toyota aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, and has committed to stop production of Internal Combustion Engines by 2040.

In India, in the context of electrified personal mobility, we have tried to jump straight to EVs, in keeping with the developed nations, but without the necessary investments in charging infrastructure. Our investments into renewable power are yet to bear fruit, so for most of us, even if we own EVs, we’re charging them with power generated from fossil fuels. This defeats the purpose, and it keeps people from adopting EVs. In the meantime, we’ve overlooked hybrids (and their enormous benefits) altogether.

According to a global survey conducted by Deloitte, 68% of Indians prefer internal combustion engine-powered vehicles as their next purchase. A staggering 24% prefer a hybrid as their next vehicle while only 4% prefer a pure EV. Toyota, and other manufacturers are in discussions with the Government of India to reduce taxes for hybrid vehicles, so these can become a viable option for those consumers who want to opt for greener choices.

Toyota offers the Toyota Camry and Vellfire SHEVs in India. What makes these cars unique, is the ability to recover kinetic energy from braking and coasting, and repurpose it to drive the car with greater efficiency. SHEVs are equipped with a powerful petrol engine and an advanced electric motor that seamlessly switch between one another to provide a smooth, effortless and most importantly, environmentally responsible driving experience.

These cars operate on electric mode upto 60%* of the time. The car starts using the electric engine, maintains optimal balance between the electric and petrol engines during regular driving, uses power from both engines during acceleration and overtaking, and recovers energy during braking and coasting. Best of all, it does so on its own, with no driver input, making these cars an absolute joy to drive.

By operating on electric power for upto 60%* of the drive, the cars reduce carbon emissions, and deliver higher mileage. Since the electric motor recovers power from braking, SHEVs perform much better in stop and go traffic, generating more mileage precisely where regular petrol cars struggle most. The cars bring absolute peace of mind when it comes to driving range - the cars are, as the name suggests, self-charging! The electric motor recovers power as one drives, so there is no need to ever plug it in!

When using the electric motor, the SHEVs are also silent - electric motors have far fewer moving parts! This also reduces wear and tear on the petrol engine (since it’s used less than half the time!) and in the case of Toyota SHEVs, the clutch, alternator and starter motor have been eliminated, which means these cars break down less often and require much lower maintenance. Also, Toyota offers an unprecedented 8 Years Hybrid Battery Warranty. That’s 8 years of not worrying about the hybrid battery. Infact, this is a battery that doesn’t need to be replaced during the car’s lifetime. Unheard of, right?

Are the SHEV variants more expensive? One does spend a little more for an SHEV variant out of pocket. However, with fuel prices that will only rise, and the much lower maintenance costs of an SHEV balances out the initial outlay. Moreover, customers have the satisfaction of knowing that they are doing their bit towards a better planet today, not in the future, when a universal EV charging infrastructure exists in India.

The road to environmental recovery is a long one and the time to act is now. We can’t do without our cars, and very few innovations actually translate into real benefits in Indian conditions. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, though, deliver on both value and environmental responsibility. The world’s first hybrid car made an appearance nearly 20 years ago. The technology is proven. The cost of adoption is low. The benefits outweigh the costs. What are we waiting for?

*As per iCAT Nu-Gen Nov 2019 summit report.

This article has been written by Studio 18 on behalf of Toyota.

