Unleash your gaming potential with the power of the OnePlus 9 RT 5G

The OnePlus 9 RT isn’t just a new phone, it’s the single biggest leap in gaming performance that OnePlus has yet offered. And almost all of it comes courtesy of a new, far more capable vapour chamber cooling system.

When it comes to gaming, powerful hardware isn’t the real issue. Anyone can cram a monster chip like the Snapdragon 888 into a smartphone chassis. The problem lies in cooling that monster chip to ensure strong, consistent performance over long gaming sessions.

To put it another way, the faster a chip runs, the hotter it gets, and if it gets too hot, it’ll slow down to protect itself from burning up. In a PC, you can use fans and airflow, but in a smartphone, this isn’t an option. Heat must be dissipated passively, and as efficiently as possible.

Powerful new vapour chamber

To that end, OnePlus has packed a massive vapour chamber coming system into the 9RT. The new system is the single largest vapour chamber that OnePlus has ever shipped with a smartphone. It’s 20% more efficient than the one in the OnePlus 9 series, and boasts of a surface area rivalling that of many tablets.

The internal structure of the system has also been re-designed to efficiently direct heat away from hot, power-hungry components and towards the backplane and frame. This new design allows the phone to run not just longer, but faster than previous OnePlus smartphones, which will result in long, uninterrupted gaming sessions for all of us.

More antennae = no drop-outs

Speaking of interruptions, the OnePlus 9RT addresses yet another pain point for us gamers: Connectivity. Wi-Fi is ubiquitous but surprisingly finicky. You need multiple antennae in various orientations for the best reception, and you also need the system to be smart enough to deal with interference.

The new Tri-esport antennas in the 9RT do just that. You get one more antenna than you do on most other smartphones, and they take full advantage of the Snapdragon 888’s smarts to ensure you don’t lose connectivity just when you’ve gotten the drop on that pesky camper!

Faster touch response, better haptics, and all-day battery life

There are a host of other tweaks as well. For example, the new HyperTouch 2.0 engine pushes touch response to a ridiculous 600 Hz. This brings response times down to a mere 29 ms, giving you that necessary competitive edge when gaming. The OS has also been tweaked to take better advantage of the power of the Snapdragon 888.

And did we mention the new haptic engine? This new engine is powerful, but surprisingly subtle, Tuned to give precise haptic feedback in over 150 AAA mobile game titles, with it you’ll be able to feel gunshots, explosions, and perhaps even footsteps. For gamers, there’s nothing better than a tool that makes better use of your senses.

Toss in 65W Warp Charge, an IMX766-based camera system, and a 120 Hz OLED from Samsung and you know you have a winner on your hands.

With a striking yet unostentatious colour scheme, powerful internals, and an impressive cooling system all packed into an 8.29 mm thick body, the OnePlus 9 RT 5G has set itself up as one of the prettiest and most capable gaming smartphones you can buy today.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available in two colours: Hacker Black, and Nano Sliver. Depending on the configuration, the device is priced at Rs 42,999 (8+128) and Rs 46,999 (12+256). The device will be available for purchase from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Reliance Digital.

