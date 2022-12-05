Vijay Shekhar Sharma features in Kaun Banega Crorepati — Amitabh Bachchan asks an audio question on Paytm Founder

As India is surging forward to become the next digital superpower, there is one person who is credited with leading the way – Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Founder of India’s leading payments and financial services company, Sharma taught mobile payments to the country that could never imagine becoming cashless.

Creating history with Paytm, Sharma has become a household name. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, an audio based question using a previous interview of the Paytm Founder enabled the contestant to win ₹1,60,000. This is a testament to the acclaim received by Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In the audio clip, Mr. Sharma lauds the miracle of technology and exclaims about India becoming digitised in a month’s time. This audio clip was taken from an interview of the Paytm Founder shortly after demonetisation.

Being the pioneer of mobile and QR payments, Mr Sharma has made a stellar contribution to India’s digital revolution. Paytm has been driving financial inclusion in the country with its mission of bringing half a billion unserved and underserved Indians into the mainstream economy.

The fintech giant Paytm, has been growing from strength to strength. It has evolved from a mobile wallet company into a Super App, empowering Indians with a one-stop solution for their daily payments needs. The company continues to see heightened consumer engagement for its comprehensive payment offerings. Paytm saw a robust growth in user engagement, with the average MTU for the month of October 2022 at 84.0 million, registering a growth of 33% YoY.

In a recent letter to the shareholders, Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote,"We have embedded our solutions to the last mile - digitising money and enabling small aspirational merchants, artisans, and solution providers to tap into the world of infinite possibilities." Highlighting Paytm’s growth in the last decade, Mr. Sharma said,"Our journey to build a scalable and profitable financial services business has just started".

