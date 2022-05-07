vivo’s new Series-T phones impress with powerful internals and dynamic jet-engine like camera design

Featuring the best 5G processor in its class, an incredibly fast 66W charger, a stunning AMOLED display, impressive speakers, and a 64 MP AI triple camera array, the vivo T1 Pro 5G is a mighty beast indeed.

Toss in a glitter AG texture on the back panel, a rear camera array that’s shaped like the intakes of jet engines, and a super-strong nano-coating designed to give the phone a premium feel, and you know you’re looking at a very special smartphone indeed.

Complementing the T1 Pro is its sibling, the T1 44W. This is a more pocket-friendly option focusing on quality and user experience and, as the name suggests, it comes with a 44 W Flash Charge unit. The design is simpler, but just as elegant and comfortable to use.

Power to match

The T1 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC, an oct-core platform built on a 6 nm manufacturing process with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz. It houses an x53 5G modem, a powerful AI chip in the form of the Hexagon 770, and a gaming optimised GPU. Ably supporting this chip is up to 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of high-speed storage.

The T1 44W opts for a very capable Snapdragon 680 — another 6 nm processor — and pairs that with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Extended RAM 2.0 allows both phones to borrow an additional 4 GB of memory from that internal storage, and this can in turn be upgraded to 1 TB via microSD cards.

According to vivo, they’re using a ‘flagship-level’ 8-layer cooling system in the T1 Pro. This features a 2,097 square mm vapour chamber with an effective cooling area of 32,923 square mm. For gamers, this should translate to a lag-free experience at the highest supported settings. In fact, vivo’s gone the extra mile to accommodate gamers, using a powerful, calibrated Z-axis linear motor for more immersive and responsive vibration feedback.

The T1 44W’s SD680 is offers 20% higher single-core performance and 10% higher GPU performance over its predecessor, which makes for a very nice performance bump.

Battery life anxiety? What’s that?

Impressively, both phones come with powerful Flash Charge units. The T1 Pro comes with a 66 W unit that gets your phone to 50% in 18 minutes, and the T1 44W comes with a 44 W unit.

The former offers a slightly smaller 4,700 mAh battery, while the latter a larger 5,000 mAh one.

That power is carefully pumped into the batteries via an industry-leading charging pump and FFC technology to ensure safety and charging speed.

An audio-visual treat

The T1 Pro 5G houses a large speaker in a 0.9 cc sound cavity that should result in enhanced bass and richer overall details. A smart power amplifier intelligently manages power, and can push 71 dB of sound out the drivers. The phone also gets Hi-Res Audio certification for both wired and wireless playback.

The T1 44W gets the same Hi-Res Audio certification and supports Audio Super Resolution.

Both phones get gorgeous FHD+ AMOLED displays with a near infinite contrast ratio and a razor sharp 400+ PPI. The T1 Pro, though, gets a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness for an enhanced HDR experience. Both phones support the wider DCI-P3 gamut to ensure that photos and videos look rich and colourful.

Vlog like a pro

Rounding out this already impressive set of features are the cameras. The T1 Pro features an AI triple camera array starring a 64 MP F1.79 unit that captures an exceptional amount of light and renders a more natural bokeh.

This is paired with an 8 MP 117° ultra-wide angle camera and a macro camera that focuses as close as 4 cm.

Better yet, the camera can capture 4K video from the rear camera while simultaneously capturing your antics with the front camera for a picture-in-picture video effect.

The T1 44W offers a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP bokeh camera and a 2 MP macro camera. A 16 MP camera on the front captures great selfies and ‘enhances your natural beauty’ with AI algorithms.

You also get stabilised HD video capture, and a Double Exposure mode for stills that combines images from the front and rear cameras!

A bunch of AI features such as Super Night Mode for denoising and multi-frame merging, City Night Filters, and more on both phones help you capture great images in any light.

Clearly, these are both impressive phones in their own right and feature great cameras, powerful internals, and exceptional design.

The vivo T1 Pro 5G will go on sale on 7 May at 12 AM at prices starting at Rs 23,999. Its sibling the T1 44W will go on sale a day later at noon on 8 May at prices starting at Rs 14,999.

Do note that ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard users will be eligible for additional benefits of up to Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W, respectively.

