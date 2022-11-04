Want to WOW your guests? Vogue by JSW Paints is Inspired By The Latest Trends In Fashion

Our homes are, in many ways, an extension of us. Our sense of style, our aesthetic, our preferences, and our tastes are reflected in the spaces we create. The unique voice and personality of the home comes not just from the furniture, art and decoration, but also from the walls themselves. Statement walls are here to stay, and now, with Vogue by JSW Paints, levelling up your home’s style quotient has never been easier.

Vogue by JSW Paints is a visual representation of luxury in its most contemporary form. It is unique, stylish, youthful, and it has everything you need, to give your home the edgiest look, inspired by your favourite trends in fashion and culture. With an array of trendy effects that turn your walls into an artist’s canvas, the sky’s the limit for your creative expression.

Ikat

We’re all in love with Ikat. A blending of varicoloured threads that come together not in clean, factory-cut lines, but blurry amalgamations that reflect the artist’s hand. Bring home the charm of Ikat with soft pastels and contrasts that soothe, rather than excite.

Perfect for those who see themselves as artisans and artists. People who appreciate the craft and the artful fingers who give craft life. This effect pairs especially well with Indian aesthetics. So, if your home boasts of beautiful Indian handicrafts, then the Ikat effect is just right for you.

Blaze

For those who are lit with passion and creativity from within and go farther than everyone expects them to. The Vogue Blaze creates an energy that reverberates within your space, infecting everyone with your sense of adventure and enthusiasm.

This effect would be ideal in a modern, vibrant home that is styled with contemporary design. If you are the life of the party and love the wow factor, you should choose this effect. It pairs well with soft gold accents, sumptuous fabrics and metal accessories.

Stacks

For an earthy throwback, nothing beats a relaxed stripe. Mimicking natural motifs, reminiscent of fields of green, hay bales, and stalks of grain, there is something soothing about the effect. Vogue Stacks combines colours that the eye is accustomed to seeing together - greens and yellows of growing plants, blue hues of water bodies, and clouds of grey and light; giving your home the ultimate relaxed vibe.

If you’re a sensitive person who needs somewhere to soothe the soul after a hard day at the office, you will feel most relaxed with this effect on your wall. It pairs well with natural, muted fabrics and wooden furniture.

Horizon

There is something fierce about a sunset made up of pinks, oranges, gold and blue. Bands of light that cause the eye to follow the progression into the distance. Equally suited to the nature lover, and the fashionista who loves pastels, Vogue Horizon creates a wall effect that can be fierce or serene, mesmerising or calming.

Perfect for those who like minimal styling and understated elegance. Think of simplicity, refinement, comfort and functionality. This effect pairs well with print-free fabrics, simple upholstery, and Scandinavian design furniture.

Thatches

There is something rustic and timeless about a thatch roof. For so many of us, a thatch roof is paired with memories of home, of rain, of a soundscape that included falling leaves and squirrels and fallen fruit. Recapture those moments with Vogue Thatches, in colours that don’t limit the imagination.

If you’re a free spirit who lives in the city, if your home has an eclectic mix of antique, shabby chic, and farmhouse interior design elements, then this is the effect for you.

Orbital

The majesty of space meets the aesthetic of a beautiful painting in Vogue Orbital. For those who dream big, whose horizons extend far beyond the reaches of our solar system, and whose fashion sense looms large, the Vogue Orbital creates a canvas where your imagination can play at an unmatched scale.

For those who long for the day when human beings can traverse the vastness of space, this wall effect brings some of that vastness home. Pairs perfectly with coastal interior design and industrial metal furniture.

Bandhej

Bandhej. A kaleidoscope of colour, pattern, and joy. It brings to mind bright sunny days and even brighter smiles. Vogue Bandhej sparks a riot of colour in your home.

If you love wearing your heritage with pride, and your design sensibilities marry the most beautiful of traditional Indian art forms with modern design principles, this wall effect is perfect for your design personality. Pairs wonderfully with heavy wood furniture, indoor swings, and clean, uncluttered flooring.

Meteors

Who doesn’t wish upon a falling star? Vogue Meteors captures the majesty of a power that can spark joy, thrill hearts, and change the fortunes of those who wish upon it. With blazing tails that bring back memories of nights spent watching the heavens, Vogue Meteor is for the dreamers among us.

Perfect for those who believe in simple living and high thinking. This effect marries the best of deluxe contemporary and modern influences.

Take the plunge this New Year, with Vogue by JSW Paints. These are just eight stunning effects to start with and there’s a lot more for your imagination to play with on the canvas of your walls!

