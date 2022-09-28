What’s Causing My Hip Pain?

Advertisement

The hip is one of the largest weight-bearing joints in your body. A healthy hip moves easily, allowing you to walk, turn, and do many other activities without pain. To keep it moving smoothly, a complex network of bones, cartilage, muscles, ligaments, and tendons must all work in harmony.

The hip is a ball-and-socket joint. The ball (femoral head) at the top of the thighbone (femur) fits into a rounded socket or cup-like cavity (acetabulum) in your pelvis. Bands of tissues called ligaments form a capsule connecting the ball to the socket and holding the bones in place.

A layer of smooth tissue called cartilage cushions the surface of the bones, helping the ball to rotate easily in the socket. Fluid-filled sacs (bursae) cushion the area where muscles or tendons glide across bone. The capsule surrounding the joint also has a lining (synovium) that secretes a clear liquid called synovial fluid. This fluid lubricates the joint, facilitating movement and reducing friction.

Advertisement

As you might expect, there are many different reasons you could be feeling hip pain, including arthritis, injury, infection, and more.1-7