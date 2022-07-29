With Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 performance and new smarts, the OnePlus 10T 5G has the makings of an Ultimate Performance Flagship

When it comes to smartphones, raw performance has its own charm, but it’s only when that performance is put to intelligent use that you get a flagship experience. OnePlus promises to do just that with its brand-new, OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone.

Packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — one of the most powerful mobile chipsets you can get today — and paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, you’ll be hard to pressed to find a faster phone today.

Complementing this power is a fast, 120 Hz AMOLED display with an even faster 1,000 Hz touch response and Oxygen OS 12, completing a recipe for a kickass, performant, flagship upgrade.

The 8+ Gen 1 not only pushes performance up by 10% on the CPU front – necessary for a fast and fluid user experience – but also improves power efficiency by 30%, effectively improving both battery life and performance.

An all-new cooling system

To ensure that the phone performs at its best under load, especially when gaming, OnePlus has decided to upgrade the cooling system to a massive new, 37,000 mm2 ‘cryovelocity’ vapour chamber cooling system. This system is said to be twice as efficient as traditional vapour chamber designs, and features 8 dissipation channels, micron-level 3D capillary dissipation action for wicking away heat, and a different kind of graphite layer to further improve heat transfer away from the hot, SoC cores.

Together, this should result in a significant reduction in overall temperatures, as well as a drop in operational temperature under load, allowing the powerful Snapdragon chip to keep running at full tilt no matter the circumstances.

The enhanced power efficiency of the chip virtually guarantees all-day battery life, and the 4,800 mAh dual battery that can charge form 1-100% in 19 minutes thanks to 150W SUPERVOOC means that you’re also never going to run out of juice.

Gaming goodness

For gamers, there’s more good news. The OnePlus 10T 5G supports OnePlus’ HyperBoost Game Engine, which is essentially a General Purpose Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, and LSTouch.

The GPA FS smoothens the gaming experience by reducing frame-rate flutter. LSTouch, of course, enhances the already prescient 1,000 Hz touch response for even better speed and responsiveness when gaming.

Speed? This phone is redefining the word.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will launch on 3 August at 7.30 PM.

