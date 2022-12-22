Zimmer Biomet Presents India Against Arthritis: Explaining Hip Replacement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/msmtPsnQ6rU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Zimmer Biomet presents India against Arthritis in association with News18 Network. It is a campaign video for hip replacement. The video is a short 120secs video that uses animated graphics to explain Hip Replacement and the surgical procedure involved to treat arthritis of the hips. This video aims to create awareness among people to find amicable solutions for Arthritis.

This is a Partnered Post.

