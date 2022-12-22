Home » News » Studio18 » Zimmer Biomet Presents India Against Arthritis: Explaining Hip Replacement

Zimmer Biomet Presents India Against Arthritis: Explaining Hip Replacement

India Against Arthritis: A fight for Arthritis free India.

By: Studio18 Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 16:46 IST

Zimmer Biomet presents India against Arthritis in association with News18 Network. It is a campaign video for hip replacement. The video is a short 120secs video that uses animated graphics to explain Hip Replacement and the surgical procedure involved to treat arthritis of the hips. This video aims to create awareness among people to find amicable solutions for Arthritis.

first published: December 22, 2022, 16:46 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 16:46 IST
