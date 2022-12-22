Zimmer Biomet Presents India Against Arthritis: Knee Replacement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GfRY0MKLlrg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Zimmer Biomet presents India against Arthritis an Association with News18 Network. It is a campaign video for knee replacement. The video is a short 120secs video that uses animated graphics to explain Knee Replacement and the surgical procedure involved to reduce arthritis of the knees. This video aims to create awareness among people to find amicable solutions for Arthritis.

