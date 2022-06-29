15 Years Of iPhone: Apple Exec Slams Samsung For "Ripping Off" iPhone Tech

The Apple vs Samsung feud is something that has been a thing in the tech space since a long time. Apple has, in the past, accused Samsung of copying the company’s technology, and has taken the South Korean electronics maker to court on multiple occasions for this very reason. Now, an Apple executive seems to have re-ignited the fire as he has slammed Samsung for “ripping off" the iPhone in a documentary published by The Wall Street Journal.

In the 21-minute documentary from The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak says that Samsung “ripped off" Apple’s technology in response to a question about how Samsung’s competitive products affected Apple in the early days of the iPhone. “Samsung was annoying. And they were annoying because they ripped off our technology. They took the innovations that we had created and created a poor copy of it, and just put a bigger screen around it," Joswiak was quoted as saying.

Joswiak was referring to the early days of Apple in the documentary that looks back at the last 15 years of the iPhone. This means that he is likely referring to the early Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices. While the overall design of the smartphones differed from Apple, the company blames Samsung for copying the home button at the bottom of the display.

Joswiak, in his interview, talks about how Samsung just put a bigger screen around its “poor copy" products. Now, this is contradictory to the fact that despite Apple founder Steve Jobs’ dislike towards bigger screen phones, Samsung did make a market for itself, while offering large screen displays, which is the norm today. Further, Apple’s most popular iPhones in the history have been ones that offer a large display, and the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini that offer a smaller form factor in today’s time are being discontinued in favour of a larger iPhone 14 Max this year, rumours suggest.

