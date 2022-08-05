3 Mistakes You Must Stop Doing To Click Good Photos On Your Smartphone

It is no secret that smartphone cameras have become the most popular way to create images for the majority of people. In fact, with every new generation of smartphones, OEMs have developed a knack of focusing more on the camera array first and foremost. Many people give in to the hype and buy smartphones expecting a colossal improvement in their imaging prowess, but as things stand, better hardware will always just be an extension of you - The Creator. It is in your hands to make or break an image.

Smartphone photography can become increasingly overwhelming for beginners and enthusiasts aspiring to produce stunning looking images. So, to help you avoid rudimentary mistakes, here are three tips that will help you get the results you want from your new smartphone:

1) Get the exposure right

When you just go out to point and shoot, the AI inside your smartphone does all the heavy lifting and expectedly, it can also ruin your shot. Now, not everyone can fiddle with manual settings like adjusting the ISO, Shutter Speed or White Balance, but basic features like the exposure slider can come in the clutch too. Adjust the exposure slider until you achieve the desired highlights and shadows, tap-to-focus on the part you want your image to be exposed for and avoid backlighting your subject if the light is too harsh.

2) Do not always use the ultrawide lens

Don’t get me wrong, ultrawide lenses can be a lot of fun to shoot with. The dramatic focal length holds the power to make something look larger than life, but evidently, OEMs don’t give the required attention to these lenses. There is a massive decrease in image quality the moment you switch to ultrawide. Images tend to look softer, have more noise and, more importantly, suffer from image distortion, ergo, don’t use the ultrawide unless the situation really demands it. Instead, just move back from the subject and click.

3) Edit based on the parts of the image that standout

Editing holds the power to take your images from good to great. Depending on your image, there will be certain elements that you can enhance. This could be someone’s eye colour in a portrait or the colour of the sky during the golden hour. HSL is also a nifty feature that you can leverage to bring out a particular colour. However, the sliders in your editing program are powerful enough and should be used judiciously. So, don’t just edit for the sake of it, but think of a look in your mind before you start pushing the sliders around.

Photography is a forgiving art that allows for hits and trials. So, the next time you are out and about and in the mood to make beautiful images, follow these tips to up your smartphone photography game.

