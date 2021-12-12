5 Things We Know About Realme's Most Expensive Smartphone Ahead of Launch

Realme had officially confirmed the development of the Realme GT 2 Pro earlier this month. The company said the next smartphone would be its most premium device to date that will feature Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme has not revealed much about the phone, but it has been a part of the rumour mill ever since the announcement. Ahead of its launch (that is yet to be clarified), here are five things we know about the smartphone.

>Display: The Realme GT 2 Pro is said to sport a 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone may carry an OLED panel, and the display will likely have WQHD+ (2960×1440 pixels) resolution.

>Camera: As per leaked images, the Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to carry a distinct camera module inspired by Google’s old-gen Nexus 6P that launched in 2015. The camera module has a significant bump that also houses the LED flash. Leaks suggest the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens to limit ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. At the front, it may carry a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

>Battery: The Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly carry a 5,000mAh battery that might also add some weight to the smartphone. The battery unit is tipped to support 125W fast charging, which may soon become a common spec among sister brands like Oppo and OnePlus.

>Connectivity: We may also see the latest connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 Pro, such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging. There could be wireless charging support, but details remain unclear.

>Price: Another leak suggests its alleged pricing that starts at $799, which is roughly Rs 60,000 for the base model. Lastly, the Realme GT 2 Pro may come with 1TB of internal storage.

