5G Auction to Be Held on Schedule, Within Stipulated Timeline: IT Minister

New Delhi: The auction of 5G spectrum will be held on schedule and within the stipulated timeline, Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. His affirmation comes at a time when telecom regulator TRAIs 5G recommendations on spectrum pricing and other nuances, which were widely expected to come by March-end, have spilled over by a few days to early April.

Asked if 5G auction will be held as per schedule, Vaishnaw said, “absolutely." He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event - 2nd national conference on cyber crime investigation and digital forensics.

The spectrum auctions are slated to be conducted in 2022, to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, by private telecom providers. TRAIs views on 5G auction and related nuances are crucial since they will serve as building blocks, and set the pace for the auctions and subsequent rollout of the fifth-generation services that will usher in ultra-high-speed and spawn new-age services and business models.

