Regardless of the fact that 5G was introduced earlier this month at the India Mobile Congress, the general public is still unsure of when they can realistically expect 5G to roll out to their phones.

In the following video, Motorola helps us understand the basics of implementing 5G in country as diverse as India, the difference between SA and NSA 5G networks and the required 5G bands for phones being sold in India.

WATCH VIDEO: 5G In India: Motorola Tells Us The Ground Reality

Advertisement

To answer why OTAs are needed to enable 5G, Motorola India explained that before a software update is made available to the general public, implementing 5G requires significant work and security measures. The importance of thoroughly testing the phones for safe SAR values prior to rolling out updates is crucial for your safety. This includes testing the service in various cities and regions, getting Google’s approval for the software, and, most importantly, taking into account that as radio waves increase, the SAR value also rises.

With a built-from-the-ground-up infrastructure, SA 5G leverages the Evolved Packet Core and the 5G core to deliver lightning-fast speeds and low latency. Compared to NSA, you get better call quality, quicker downloads, and fewer call drops because SA waves only move in one direction. SA uses less battery power overall, on both the phone and the carrier sides.

Motorola also informed us about the 5G bands functional India including low bands n5, n8,n20 and n28, mid bands like n1, n3, n40, n41, n77 and n78 operating in the sub 6 GHz range. Moreover, mmWave bands like n257 and n258 also exist but currently no carrier or smartphone supports them.

Read all the Latest Tech News here