5G Is Finally Coming To iPhone Users In India With iOS 16.2 Update: Here’s How You Get It

iPhone users in India can finally use 5G networks on their compatible models. So, if you have iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 12 or later models, you can experience 5G data speeds provided by Airtel and Jio in the country. The public release of iOS 16.2 version makes this a reality. Apple issued the beta iOS 16.2 for testers recently, and now everyone gets a taste of 5G for iPhones in India.

5G promises 10x faster speeds than a 4G network but most brands are yet to offer the network support on its devices in India. As we mentioned Apple’s older iPhone models, going up to the iPhone 12 series are compatible with 5G networks in India. But with India launching 5G networks in 2022, Apple and other phone brands decided to lock the 5G modem till the service becomes available. The new update has been developed after testing on 5G networks in India. And with the roll out of the iOS 16.2, 5G is now active on these iPhones in India.

APPLE IPHONES THAT SUPPORT 5G IN INDIA

Here are the iPhone models that can run 5G in India:

- iPhone SE 2022

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 Mini

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has rolled out the iOS 16.2 beta version which brings a host of new features but for iPhone users in India, they get network compatibility for 5G.

How to Enable 5G On iPhone In India

- Go to Settings on your iPhone again

- Click on Mobile Data - Mobile Data option

- Now tap on Voice and Data where you will see 5G Auto option

- Select the feature so that you can use 4G or 5G networks wherever they are available

Apple has also added a 5G data mode, which ensures that users get the option to decide how much data should their 5G network consume. As you can see here, you have options like; allow more data on 5G, Standard (default) and low data mode.

While iPhone users got the good news on Tuesday, Google is yet to confirm its own 5G update for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users in the country. The company had mentioned that it is working with operators to offer 5G in India soon but did not give a timeline, something that Apple did mention. Samsung already has most of its premium devices compatible with 5G networks in India as well.

