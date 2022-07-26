5G Readiness At Delhi Airport, Bengaluru Metro And More Tested By TRAI: Report

Ahead of the 5G spectrum auctions on Tuesday in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started pilot testing of 5G network in select areas.

The four areas chosen by the telecom body are Delhi airport, Bengaluru Metro, Bhopal and Kandla port. As per the report by ET Telecom, the pilot test were done across 11 locations in Bhopal, using traffic signal, street lights, road signage and city bus shelters.

In addition to the this, the 5G cells were also deployed through the street furniture at the GMR International Airport in Delhi, MG Road Metro station in Bengaluru and a few others. These trials were conducted by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and even BSNL, as per the report.

TRAI says these pilots will ensure that once 5G network is rolled out, the city infrastructure is ready to take advantage of the faster data speeds offered by the latest connectivity network.

Small cells are going to be integral to the successful rollout of 5G in India, and TRAI says along with the large macro towers, these cells will ensure that the network reach is dense, which means more people get consistent internet network.

India’s 5G spectrum auction is expected to pull in massive revenue for the country’s telecom sector, with the likes of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani looking to bid for 5G network spectrum.

Major telcos have already run their trials on the ground, and even used the market-ready 5G devices from different brands to test the speed capability and the network performance from their respective allotted 5G spectrum.

