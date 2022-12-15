5G Service Now Available In 50 Cities In India: Check Here For Full list

5G launched in India in October and many people expected the roll out to be fast and offer 5G data services quickly. However, it has been two months since the official bow of 5G in India and we’re yet to see all the telecom operators launch their 5G networks.

5G as per multiple reports, promises 4x faster data speeds, which also means quicker data exhaustion. As per the Indian government, 5G is now available in around 50 cities in the country, spread across 13 states. The details were last recorded back in November and shared in the Parliament. If you have been which 50 cities are offering 5G in India, there is a full list giving you the details.

5G Now In 50 India Cities: Full List

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Mehsana

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Amreli

Botad

Junagadh

Porbandar

Veraval

Himmatnagar

Modasa

Palanpur

Patan

Bhuj

Jamnagar

Khambhalia

Morbi

Wadhwan

Ahwa

Bharuch

Navsari

Rajpipla

Valsad

Vyara

Anand

Chhota Udaipur

Dohad

Godhra

Lunawada

Nadiad

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

West Bengal

Kolkata

Siliguri

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Varanasi

Delhi

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Telangana

Hyderabad

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Haryana

Panipat

Assam

Guwahati

Kerala

Kochi

Bihar

Patna

Andhra Pradesh

Vishakhapatnam

As you can see from this list, 5G is most concentrated towards the urban parts of the country. You could also say that cities like Noida and Gurugram also offer 5G services now, so the actual list could be much longer than the one mentioned here. 5G phones have been available in India since 2020, and users can finally make use of their phones to experience high-speed data. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Oppo among others have made their 5G phone compatible with networks in the country.

iPhones in India now support 5G on both Jio 5G and Airtel 5G networks. The iOS 16.2 update was rolled out for iPhone 12 and later models this week. Google is yet to issue its 5G-centric update for Pixel phones in the country.

