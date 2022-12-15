5G Service Now Available In 50 Cities In India: Check Here For Full list

5G launched in India in October and many people expected the roll out to be fast and offer 5G data services quickly. However, it has been two months since the official bow of 5G in India and we’re yet to see all the telecom operators launch their 5G networks.
5G as per multiple reports, promises 4x faster data speeds, which also means quicker data exhaustion. As per the Indian government, 5G is now available in around 50 cities in the country, spread across 13 states. The details were last recorded back in November and shared in the Parliament. If you have been which 50 cities are offering 5G in India, there is a full list giving you the details.
5G Now In 50 India Cities: Full List
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Bhavnagar
Gandhinagar
Mehsana
Rajkot
Surat
Vadodara
Amreli
Botad
Junagadh
Porbandar
Veraval
Himmatnagar
Modasa
Palanpur
Patan
Bhuj
Jamnagar
Khambhalia
Morbi
Wadhwan
Ahwa
Bharuch
Navsari
Rajpipla
Valsad
Vyara
Anand
Chhota Udaipur
Dohad
Godhra
Lunawada
Nadiad
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Pune
Nagpur
West Bengal
Kolkata
Siliguri
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
Varanasi
Delhi
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Telangana
Hyderabad
Rajasthan
Jaipur
Haryana
Panipat
Assam
Guwahati
Kerala
Kochi
Bihar
Patna
Andhra Pradesh
Vishakhapatnam
As you can see from this list, 5G is most concentrated towards the urban parts of the country. You could also say that cities like Noida and Gurugram also offer 5G services now, so the actual list could be much longer than the one mentioned here. 5G phones have been available in India since 2020, and users can finally make use of their phones to experience high-speed data. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Oppo among others have made their 5G phone compatible with networks in the country.
iPhones in India now support 5G on both Jio 5G and Airtel 5G networks. The iOS 16.2 update was rolled out for iPhone 12 and later models this week. Google is yet to issue its 5G-centric update for Pixel phones in the country.
