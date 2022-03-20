5G Smartphones Sold More Than 4G Phones For The First Time: Report

5G smartphones are now widely available at different price points, and it is clear that customers are considering the connectivity option while purchasing a new device. The latest Counterpoint research points out that 5G-enabled smartphone sales reached 51 percent globally in January 2022, surpassing the penetration of 4G smartphones for the first time. The information was highlighted in Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker. According to the report, China, North America and Western Europe were the biggest drivers of this growth. China had the highest 5G penetration worldwide at 84 percent in January. The push for 5G from Chinese telecom operators, combined with the readiness of OEMs to supply competitively priced 5G smartphones to consumers, enabled this growth, the research firm notes. Even in India, many OEMs are now selling 5G smartphones, even though the connectivity option remains commercially unavailable.

The report points out that 5G smartphone penetration for North America and Western Europe markets reached 73 percent and 76 percent, respectively. Apple had the biggest share of 50 percent and 30 percent in North America and Western Europe, respectively. Apple introduced the 5G on iPhone 12 series in 2020 and continued to expand the technology in next models like iPhone 13 series, iPad mini 2021, and iPad Air 2022 series.

The report notes that Apple’s decision to bring 5G phones paid off as many iPhone users were ready to upgrade their old devices. In many cases, the holding period is believed to be nearly four years.

Similarly, OEMs are also introducing 5G on budget and mid-budget smartphones, thanks to affordable 5G-enabled chipsets by Qualcomm and MediaTek. The report highlights that Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America are the next focus areas for OEMs to increase 5G penetration.

Counterpoint does not highlight anything about 5G penetration in India since the connectivity option remains unavailable in the country. However, several phones at different prices now include 5G support, keeping users future-ready. The Indian government had noted that 5G should be commercially available this year.

