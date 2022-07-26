Home / News / Tech / Live: 5G Spectrum Auction Begins Online As Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel And Vi Prepare For 5G Battle
Live now

Live: 5G Spectrum Auction Begins Online As Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel And Vi Prepare For 5G Battle

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel to bid on 5G airwaves starting today as India moves towards the next generation of mobile network.

5G spectrum auction live updates
News18.com
New Delhi, India // Updated: July 26, 2022, 11:05 IST
India is preparing for the fifth generation of mobile network (5G) as the 5G spectrum auctions begin starting today. Top carriers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and new entrant Adani Data Networks will all bid for 72Ghz airwaves to be able to launch 5G services in India. During the 5G spectrum auction, the government will put up over 72,000Mhz (72GHz) airwaves for auction, with the reserve price being a whopping Rs 4. Read More

Jul 26, 2022 11:05 IST

5G Spectrum Auction: TRAI starts pilot testing of 5G network in select areas

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started pilot testing of 5G network in select areas.The four areas chosen by the telecom body are Delhi airport, Bengaluru Metro, Bhopal and Kandla port. As per the report by ET Telecom, the pilot test were done across 11 locations in Bhopal, using traffic signal, street lights, road signage and city bus shelters, according to a report by The Economic Times.

In addition to the this, the 5G cells were also deployed through the street furniture at the GMR International Airport in Delhi, MG Road Metro station in Bengaluru and a few others. These trials were conducted by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and even BSNL, as per the report.

Jul 26, 2022 10:56 IST

5G Spectrum Auction: Key highlights that you must know

Highlights of the spectrum auction:

Spectrum being auctioned: All the available spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands is part of the auction.

Technology: Spectrum allotted through this auction can be used for 5G (IMT-2020) or any other technology within the scope of Access Service License.
Process of auction: The auction shall be a Simultaneous Multiple Round Ascending (SMRA) e-auction.

Quantum: Total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum has been put to auction.

Duration of spectrum: Spectrum will be assigned for a period of twenty (20) years.

Payment: Successful bidders will be allowed to make payment in 20 equal annual installments, duly protecting the NPV at the interest rate of 7.2%.
Surrender of spectrum: Spectrum acquired through this auction can be surrendered after a minimum period of ten years.

Spectrum Usage Charge: There will be no Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) for spectrum acquired in this auction.

Bank Guarantees: The requirement for a successful bidder to submit a Financial Bank Guarantee (FBG) and Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) has been dispensed with.

Captive Non-Public Network: Licensees can set up isolated captive non-public network(s) for industries using the spectrum acquired through this auction.

Jul 26, 2022 10:43 IST

5G Spectrum Auction: When can we expect to get to use 5G in India?

With the 5G spectrum auctions taking place now, it is expected that 5G services will be rolled out later this year itself, or by early 2023 at the latest. Earlier this year, the Airtel CTO had said that the telecom operator will launch its 5G services within 2-4 months after the auctions are concluded.

Jul 26, 2022 10:41 IST

5G Spectrum Auction: Telcos to use Mid and High band spectrum to launch 5G connectivity

It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services. These bands are capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

Jul 26, 2022 10:38 IST

5G Spectrum Auction: Jio's Earnest Money Highest At Rs 14000 crore

Earnest Money Deposit For 5G auctions: Jio - Rs 14000 crore, Bharti Airtel- Rs 5500 crore, Vi - Rs 2200 crore, Adani - Rs 100 crore

Jul 26, 2022 10:36 IST

5G Auction Live: Spectrum allocation to telcos post auction likely in August

Government to put up 72GHz for auction, reserve price pegs value at Rs. 4.3 lakh core.
Spectrum Bands:

Low - 600 Mhz, 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz, 2500 Mhz

Mid - 3.3-3.67 Ghz

High - 26 Ghz

Jul 26, 2022 10:27 IST

5G Spectrum Auctions Live: Jio To Be The Biggest Spender

Reliance Jio is expected to spend the most in 5G spectrum auction that will start today at around 10 am, followed by Bharti Airtel.

Jul 26, 2022 10:26 IST

5G Spectrum Auction Live: Bidding starts at 10AM; Companies set to bid for 72 GHz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer

The 5G spectrum auction will begin on Tuesday with four players, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, set to bid for 72 GHz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer. The bidding process is scheduled to start on Tuesday from 10 am and go on till 6 pm.

Jul 26, 2022 10:18 IST

5G Spectrum Auctions LIVE: Four Biggest Participants

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Adani Group are the four major companies taking part in the 5G spectrum auction. The four companies have all deposited a combined Rs 21,800 crore in Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). Reliance Jio has submitted an EMD of Rs 14,000 crore, Airtel has submitted Rs 5,500 crores, Vi has put up Rs 2,200 crores, and Adani Data Networks has deposited Rs 100 crores. Based on this EMD, the telecom companies will be eligible to bid up to about Rs. 1.9 lakh crores.

3 lakh crores. The 5G spectrums will have a validity of 20 years. Telecom companies will bid on spectrum bands, which are in three categories – Low, Mid, and High. The auction will start today and is said to be wrapped up in the next few days by the end of July. The four participants – Jio, Airtel, Vi, and Adani Networks have all deposited a combined Rs 21,800 crore in Earnest Money Deposit. Reliance Jio has submitted an EMD of Rs 14,000 crore, Airtel has submitted Rs 5,500 crores, Vi has put up Rs 2,200 crores, and Adani Data Networks has deposited Rs 100 crores.

