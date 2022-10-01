5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect, How Will It Be Different From 4G And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on October 1 at 10 AM. In August, India’s biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio leading the auction with Rs 88,078 crore worth of bids, and Airtel coming second with a bid of Rs 43,084 crores. The spectrum auction started on July 26 and ended on August 1, 2022.

The government said that 5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others.

One of the biggest highlights is that the government has also decided to enable the development and setting up of Private Captive Networks. This is expected to spur a new wave of innovations in Industry 4.0 applications such as machine to machine communications, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) across automotive, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and others.

Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is suitable for setting up a private network for end-to-end communication, in six regions — Gujarat, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Airtel bought a total of 19,867.8 MHz of spectrum across five bands but none in 700 MHz. Vodafone Idea acquired 6228 MHz of airwaves.

Indian telecom operators will use Mid and High band spectrum to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

At IMC 2022, the three major telecom operators– Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

5G VS 4G: HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT?

4G networks became mainstream back in 2010 but it took them a long time to become the go-to network for consumers. Back then it was the latest technology, giving you faster data speeds than 3G networks. 4G networks gave us the ability to use data and voice from the same packets, pushing down the prices of data prices, and giving us free voice calls. We also got better voice over internet protocol (VoIP) capabilities and the data speeds saw a dramatic increase.

With the launch of the 5G network, things have gone to another level, not only in terms of the data speeds expected but also what all the networks can let you do in terms of other technologies like virtual reality, advanced IoT applications and low-latency gaming experience. Metaverse is also going to heavily rely on 5G solutions to become responsive and successful in the market. the 5G network also promises better network reach, less power consumption and lets you deliver real-time communication.

Most telecom experts will tell you that the 5G network will deliver faster data speeds than 4G on devices. So, if you are getting speeds up to 1Gbps on a 4G network, they claim 5G networks can offer a speed of 20Gbps with low latency of less than 5 MS, which is quite impressive.

