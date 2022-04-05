66,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India Accounts Were Banned Last Week For Cheating: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton has said that it banned more than 66,000 accounts for cheating last week. The South Korean developer has been banning cheaters and hackers in the PUBG Mobile version for India, and the company has also published a list with the names of the banned accounts. Last time Krafton had banned over 50,000 accounts for cheating. In a blog post, Krafton said that it banned the accounts for using illegal activities.

In its blog post, Krafton said that it has banned 66,233 accounts in the game for illegal activities in the week of March 28 to April 3. Before that, in the March 21 to March 27 week, the company had banned a total of 22,013 accounts permanently. Krafton has also published a list of accounts that it has banned on account of cheating. Krafton bans players if they have downloaded Battlegrounds Mobile India from an unofficial source or have illegal programmes on their devices. The ban is a part of measures that the PUBG Mobile developer takes in order to maintain a healthy and fair gaming environment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Can Now Drive Lamborghinis In The Game: Here’s How

Krafton recently announced a collaboration with Lamborghini, the Italian supercar company. In the company’s partnership with Lamborghini, users will get the chance to drive Lamborghini cars. Gamers will have to open a Lamborghini crate in order to get Lamborghini cars. The crate will include eight new skins, out of which, two will be hidden skins that users will get access to after collecting the first six skins. These skins are vehicle skins and include some limited edition Lamborghini cars.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Advertisement

The partnership with Lamborghini marks the fourth time Krafton is partnering with a premium car maker. The company has previously partnered with companies like McLaren, Tesla, and Koenigsegg. The collaboration with Lamborghini marks the fouth such partnership for Battlegrounds Mobile India make Krafton.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.