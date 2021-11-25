7 Bluetooth-Speakers From Sony, JBL, boAt, Mi And More Starting At Rs 1,300

Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers are not only easy to carry but can also enhance your viewing experience when connected to a laptop or tablet. Thankfully, there are plenty of options available in the market, where some even allow you to take calls with the inbuilt mic. Coupled with a great battery, the speakers need to be charged once, and you can use them easily for a week without the hassle of finding a plug point. If you’re looking for Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers under Rs 5,000, here’s a list you can consider.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (Best Price: Rs 4,495)

We’ll start with the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker that comes in a cylindrical shape and with a hook attached at the top. The company claims a battery life of 13-hours, and the speaker also has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. The speaker does not come with an inbuilt mic, so you cannot take calls. It weighs roughly 420 grams.

Sony SRS-XB13 (Best Price: Rs 3,772)

Next we have is the Sony SRS-XB13 that also comes with an IP67 rating making the speaker suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings. You do get an inbuilt mic to help you with phone calls. Sony claims a battery life of 16 hours. Lastly, the Sony SRS-XB13 weighs barely 253 grams.

Anker SoundCore Sport XL (Best Price: Rs 4,999)

The Anker SoundCore Sport XL is one of the most rugged-looking speakers on this list. It is touted to deliver 16W of audio output and 15-hour playtime per charge. This one also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

JBL Clip 4 (Best Price: Rs 3,999)

If you’re looking for a super-compact Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, then JBL Clip 4 is an option to consider. The speaker has a carabiner hook to help users clip the device to bags and even buckles. Additionally, you’ll get 10-hours of battery, and there’s no inbuilt microphone.

boAt Stone 1000 (Best Price: Rs 2,499)

Similar to the Anker SoundCore Sport XL, the boAt Stone 1000 features a large body and weighs 1.42kg. But the large design also means louder audio output (14W) and claimed battery life of eight hours. Sadly, there’s an IPX5 rating for water resistance, and the charging time takes nearly four hours.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 16W (Best Price: Rs 2,499)

Another speaker claimed to deliver 16W of audio output is the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), which comes with two 8W full-range drivers. We get an IPX7 rating for water resistance which is decent given the price point. Xiaomi claims a battery life of 13 hours, and we get an inbuilt microphone.

Infinity by Harman Clubz (Best Price: Rs 1,300)

It is the most affordable and compact Bluetooth speaker on the list. Key features of the nine hours of playback time under “optimum audio" settings, IPX7 water-resistant design, and dual-equaliser modes. It also supports Google Assistant virtual assistant for hands-free control.

