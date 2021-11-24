7 High Speed Wi-Fi Routers From D-Link, Tenda, Xiaomi And More Under Rs 2,000

The Internet is a necessity in today’s world. There isn’t much you can do on your phones and computers without internet these days, and it is important at times to have a solid internet connection in your homes, especially if you are working from home or are into online gaming. Mostly, the Wi-Fi routers we get from our network providers are very basic products that do not have a significant range. Fret not, there are a lot of good affordable options out there in the market that will enhance the network signal in your home, and possibly extend the range of your Wi-Fi. Let us take a look at some options under Rs 2,000:

1. >TP-Link N300 - The TP Link N300-Performance is priced at Rs 1,079 on Amazon and comes with support for up to 300Mbps speeds. The router comes with three 5bdi high gain antennas, and are IPv6 compatible. The Wi-Fi router from Tenda also comes with Parental Control and Guest Network features. The router is ideal for a small to medium house, and comes with an intuitive web interface and a Tether app for setup and controls.

2. >D-Link 4 Antenna Wireless N300 - The D-Link Wireless N300 Wi-Fi router comes with four antennas for enhanced coverage, and offers multiple modes like Router, AP, Repeater, Client, WISP Client/ Repeater. The D-Link router is priced at Rs 1,999 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon.

3. >Mi Smart Router - The most cost-efficient option on the list, the Mi Smart Router 4C is priced at just Rs 999 and is available for purchase on Mi.com and Amazon. The router supports speeds of up to 300Mbps and comes with 4 high-performance antennas. The Mi Smart Router 4C also works via the Mi WiFi App, and offers features like parental controls.

4. >Tenda F3 Wireless Router - The Tenda F3 wireless router is priced at Rs 1,762 and is available for sale on Amazon. The router comes with three antennas and supports up to 300Mbps of speed.

5. >TP-LINK TD-W8961N Wireless N300 ADSL2+ - The TP-Link TD-W8961N N300 ADSL2+ wireless router is priced at Rs 1,399. The router is available for purchase on Amazon and comes with 2 5dBi omni-directional antennas. The router supports up to 300Mbps of speed and comes with a one-touch wireless security encryption with the WPS button.

6. >MERCUSYS AC1200 Dual Band Router - The MERCUSYS AC1200 is priced at Rs 1,529 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The router comes with four antennas that help increase the range and supports up to 1,200Mbps of speed (300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band). The MERCUSYS AC1200 also supports IPTV and IPv6, along with features like parental controls.

7. >D-Link DIR-615 - The D-Link DIR 615 router is priced at Rs 1,049 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The router comes with WPA/WPA2 for security, and supports IPv6, TR-069, VLAN, and more. The router comes with two antennas and supports up to 300Mpbs of speeds.

