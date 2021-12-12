7 Premium Smartphones With Qualcomm's Powerful Snapdragon 888 Chipset

Qualcomm recently unveiled its next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but we are yet to see smartphones carrying this SoC. Though the new chipset comes with mighty upgrades, the company’s erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 888 features on many smartphones and can easily offer highly satisfactory performance. Notably, several devices in India that carry the Snapdragon 888 offer eye-catching features like a high refresh screen, fast charging, and 5G. Some of these devices may soon receive a price cut as we enter into a new year. In case you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, here are seven premium Android smartphones you can consider.

>OnePlus 9: OnePlus was among the first brands to introduce a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India in 2020. The OnePlus 9 comes with Hasselblad-tuned cameras and a 6.4-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. We get 8GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. Its price starts at Rs 44,999.

>Realme GT 5G: Realme also launched the ‘most affordable’ Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G in India that comes with a 6.43-inch screen and 16-megapixel front camera. There’s a 4,500mAh battery on board with 65W flash charging support and triple cameras at the back. The Realme GT 5G is available at Rs 37,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

>Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Samaung refreshed its foldable series with two devices that feature a Qualcomm processor instead of the proprietary Exynos SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most premium device among the two and even carries an IPX8 water-resistant rating. At the back, we get triple cameras and a 6.2-inch secondary display. In its full form, we get a 7.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Its price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999.

>Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Similarly, Xiaomi also launched its Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11X Pro that comes with notable features. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple rear camera system includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. We also get wired reverse charging at 2.5W. The Mi 11X Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 39,999.

>Vivo X60 Pro Plus: Vivo’s camera-focused series got a single Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. It comes with 12GB RAM, 48-megapixel camera with gimbal stabilisation for sharper videos and images. Its 4,200mAh battery supports 55W FlashCharge fast charging, and there’s a 120Hz display as well. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus’ price in India is set at Rs 69,990 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant.

>iQoo 7 Legend: Similarly, Vivo sub-brand iQoo also entered the premium smartphone space with the Snapdragon 888-powered iQoo 7 Legend. The phone features a 16-megapixel front, triple cameras at the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. We get a comparatively smaller 6.2-inch screen but with a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a price tag of Rs 39,990.

>Asus ROG Phone 5: Last on the list is the fully dedicated gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. We also get dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad-mic noise-cancelling array. The smartphone carries AirTrigger 5 shoulder buttons to enhance the gaming experience. Its price in India is set at Rs 49,999.

