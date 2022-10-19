A Factory-sealed Original iPhone From 2007 Sold For More Than ₹32 Lakh

The original iPhone came out all the way back in 2007. Now, someone at the LCG Auctions, dished out a whopping $39,339.60 for a box-packed, factory sealed 2007 iPhone, roughly 65 times the original price of $599. Reportedly, the 8GB model of the phone attracted such a winning bid thanks the box’s pristine condition, with intact edges and print.

According to LGC Auctions, their expected winning bid was around $30,000, but evidently the $39,339.60 bid, which roughly translates to INR 32,40,000, exceeded expectations.

The original iPhone has a special place in the hearts of many Apple fans and admirers of Steve Jobs. Essentially, it paved the way for the smartphone industry and the way it is today by introducing a myriad of industry-first features.

LGA Auctions describes the condition of the collectible as a “This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original - no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible."

