A OnePlus Nord Budget Smartwatch Is Coming Soon To Compete With Xiaomi, Noise, Amazfit And More

OnePlus is readying itself for the launch of its next flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The smartphone is said to come to India later this month. While the company is hyping up the launch of its upcoming flagship, a report has now said that a OnePlus Nord smartwatch may be on the way. According to a latest report, OnePlus may launch the OnePlus Nord smartwatch with the next OnePlus Nord smartphone, said to be the OnePlus Nord 3. The OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to launch in the second half of 2022. Earlier, OnePlus’ launch timeline for India for 2022 was leaked, hinting at the company’s plans for our market for this year.

According to a report in 91Mobiles, OnePlus is said to be working on a Nord-branded smartwatch that will be launched as a budget wearable option from Oppo’s sister brand. The smartwatch is said to be launched under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. The report speculates that the smartwatch may be launched between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Other details about the smartwatch include a rumoured colour touchscreen display, and given the budget, the smartwatch is expected to come with other features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step counter, and more.

Currently, the budget smartwatch market in India is dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Amazfit, Noise, and more. The OnePlus Nord smartwatch, if launched, will go into competition with these brands in the Indian market.

A previous report had hinted that the OnePlus Nord 3 will arrive in India in July. If true, the OnePlus Nord smartwatch will also be launched at the same time. According to a leaked timeline for 2022, OnePlus will launch several smartphones including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 Lite, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 2T, and the OnePlus 10 Ultra in India this year. Alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also expected to launch its premium range of new smart TVs later this month.

