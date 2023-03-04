About 2 Lakh New Mobile Banking Trojan Installers Found In 2022, Marking A Two-Fold Increase: Kaspersky Report

About 2,00,000 new mobile banking Trojans installers (malware) were discovered in 2022, marking a two-fold increase from the previous year’s figures, a new report revealed on Friday.

A Trojan, or Trojan horse, is a type of malware that conceals its true content to trick a user into thinking it’s a harmless file.

According to the 2022 Mobile Threats report prepared by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, this alarming surge in the number of mobile banking Trojans is also the highest ever reported in the last six years.

“Despite the decline in overall malware installers, the continued growth of mobile banking Trojans is a clear indication that cybercriminals are focusing on financial gain," said Tatyana Shishkova, security expert at Kaspersky.

Advertisement

“As our lives increasingly revolve around mobile devices, it’s more important than ever for the users to remain vigilant against mobile threats and take the necessary steps to protect themselves," she added.

Moreover, the report said that mobile threats are becoming increasingly prevalent with the evolution of mobile services and technologies.

One of the most prevalent and concerning mobile threats is mobile banking Trojans, which are used to hunt for data related to online banking and e-payment systems.

The report also mentioned that cybercriminals often spread Trojan banker malware through both official and unofficial app stores.

Google Play still contains downloaders for banking Trojan families, such as Sharkbot, Anatsa/Teaban, Octo/Coper, and Xenomorph, all disguised as utilities, according to the report.

Read all the Latest Tech News here