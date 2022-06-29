Acer Aspire 7 Budget Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Acer has announced the latest version of one of its most popular gaming laptops, the Acer Aspire 7. The laptop comes with Intel’s 12th Generation processors, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs, along with improved thermals, and more.

Acer Aspire 7 Price And Availability

The Acer Aspire 7 has been launched at a price of Rs 62,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage variant with Intel Core i5 chipset. The 16GB RAM model of the Acer Aspire 7 has been launched at a price of Rs 65,990. RAM on both models can be expanded to up to 32GB. The laptop is already available for purchase on Acer’s online store and on Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Aspire 7 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and an 81.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The RAM can be expanded to up to 32GB, while the SSD storage is upgradeable to up to 2TB via dual-SSD. The 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 is paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM.

The laptop comes with a 50Whr battery that supports 135W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n plus ax wireless LAN, Bluetooth v5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Gen 3.2 port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

