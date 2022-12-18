Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 4K OLED Display And AMD Ryzen CPU Launched In India: Price, Features

Acer is bringing its new Swift Edge laptop to India this week, powered by the AMD Ryzen processor. The company claims this to be the lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in the market, and now available for those in India. As we said, the Swift Edge has a lightweight design, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 chipset and features a 4K OLED display.

Acer Swift Edge Laptop Price In India

Acer Swift Edge laptop has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 and you can buy it via online and offline stores across the country.

Advertisement

Acer Swift Edge Laptop Features

The laptop from Acer gets a 16-inch OLED display that offers 4K screen resolution along with 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500 nits of peak brightness. Acer is powering this device with the AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The laptop weighs just 1.17 kg which has to be one of the lightest for a 16-inch variant. Acer has used alloy materials to build the laptop which is claimed to be 20 percent lighter than aluminium but equally stronger.

Advertisement

You have the Swift Edge available with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop includes a full HD web camera, backlit keyboard and supports 65W charging with the bundled unit. For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a single USB C port and multiple USB 3 ports. The power button integrates the fingerprint sensor and Windows 11 OS means you can make use of the Windows Hello feature.

For its steep price, Acer seems to be packing in quite a lot of features. The Swift Edge goes up against Dell XPS series, HP’s premium series and even the Microsoft Surface Laptop to some extent.

Read all the Latest Tech News here