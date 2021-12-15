Acer Winter Sale Announced: Check Out All Discounts On Laptops Starting Under Rs 25,000

PC maker Acer India has announced its year-end sale for India, the Loot Our Store Sale that will start on December 16 and will go on till December 17. During the Acer Loot Our Store Sale, buyers will be able to purchase laptops starting at Rs 23,990 and discounts of up to 67 percent on gaming devices and accessories. The sale is applicable only on Acer India’s exclusive online store. The sale will also come with additional offers like no-cost EMI, free extended warranty, and more. During the sale, customers can also avail exchange offers, Acer said.

During the Loot Our Store Sale, Acer will offer laptops at a price of as low as Rs 23,990. The company is offering up to Rs 40,000 off on gaming laptops and gaming accessories will be available at a 67 percent discount. The company is offering free Acer Nitro headsets with purchase of Acer tablet and monitors starting at Rs 7,690. The limited period sale also offers buyers to avail no-cost EMI on Acer products, along with 2 years of extended warranty and one year of accidental damage protection. Buyers will also be able to avail exchange offers during Acer’s Loot Our Store Sale.

The Acer Loot Our Store Sale will start on the same day as Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale that also starts on December 16 and will go on till December 21. The Flipkart sale will also offer buyers big discounts on multiple brands like Realme, Samsung, Oppo, Poco, and more.

